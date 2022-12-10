Greenifying Commercial Vehicles

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"We will not stop until every car on the road is electric," said Elon Musk. Electric vehicles have been the rage for the last three years. Euler Motors has played an active part in the EV revolution. Euler believes in making its products technology and software centric and has built an EV with a vision of what the Indian commercial market needs for the next decade.

"Building safe and high-performance batteries was a priority for us. Euler IP67 battery pack, is the best in the industry, boasting active liquid cooling technology and BTMS that protects it against ambient temperatures and terrains. This patented technology is an invention at Euler itself, so that commercial EVs are functional in every location and temperature across India," said Saurav Kumar, founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

Euler Motors is a different EV company - driven by its tech centricity. The vision of the company is to accelerate the country's path to sustainable mobility which also implies solving for on-ground issues that India needs to overcome for mass electric mobility. The EV ecosystem in India, is still developing and needs an infra boost. From charging stations and points to accessible financing, a customer needs all the assurance in order to purchase an EV and in order to support a complete transition to electric, the company is creating its own network of EV services like charging, servicing, financing and more - using its full stack approach. Euler Motors is further incorporating software and new tech aspects, a first –in-class in commercial EVs in India.

Euler Motors is on a growth trajectory wherein the company is looking to expand its manufacturing capacity and deploy at scale across India. The plan is to increase its retail footprint in 12 new markets by the end of FY23. The new state-of-the-art production facility in NCR aims to cater to large scale deployments with a capacity of 30000 units per annum. Euler Motors has set itself a goal to deploy over 20000 EVs in the next two years, helping the Indian commercial segment accelerate to electric mobility.

Euler Motors' HiLoad is a powerful, robust, and efficient cargo three-wheeler. It comes with the highest payload capacity (688 kg), battery power (12.96 KWH) and range (170 km) on a single charge. The vehicle has been designed in India, to cater to the Indian commercial vehicle segment, across any segment and applications. The EVs are supported by multiple charging options- including a DC fast charger that provides 50 km of charging in 15 minutes.

EVs are principally software and we have sought this right from the start, to offer the best customer experience. We have built telematics systems in our EVs that help with real time vehicle data that can help maximize earnings and battery efficiency. Software assistance helps in payload estimation, smart reminders to schedule maintenance, safety, and breakdown alerts, booking charging stations in advance - all which directly contribute to performance and efficiency. HiLoad's customer response has translated into an orderbook of over 9000units across India within the first year of its launch.