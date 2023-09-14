A scheduling platform, Picktime combines appointment management with powerful business tools. The idea, Vasumithra Therli shares, was to help businesses perform better by focusing on what matters- enhancing customer experiences and productivity.

Vasumithra Therli's tryst with technology and curiosity dates back to his childhood. And this laid the foundation of his entrepreneurial journey. One thing that is crucial in the early stages of any business is the optimal management of time and operations. And Vasumithra was able to identify the challenges and pain points of startups during his time as a software consultant. "I envisioned a complete solution that would provide small and medium-sized businesses with all the necessary tools to streamline their operations but also make them affordable at the same time. That is when I cocofounded Picktime," shares Vasumithra, co-founder and CEO, Picktime. Picktime has clocked in five million users from across 120+ countries.

A scheduling platform, Picktime combines appointment management with powerful business tools. The idea, he shares, was to help businesses perform better by focusing on what matters- enhancing customer experiences and productivity. By recentering their focus on what matters, businesses can operate more efficiently, reduce operational costs, and allocate resources to innovation and growth initiatives.

He shares that an in-depth exploration of various industries and the intricacies of business operations was carried out. The insights gathered from the research were leveraged to create Picktime as a versatile platform. "Picktime is Easy to use, Affordable, Feature-rich, and Secure," he adds. With over a decade of experience in the software industry, he possesses a strong background in technology and business development along with a patent in scheduling.

When the pandemic hit, Picktime, like any other business had to adapt and Vasumithra was the driving force behind it. It was then that Picktime underwent a significant transformation, pivoting from a platform primarily focused on physical appointments to one that seamlessly facilitated virtual appointments.

"Picktime's early marketplace integration with Zoom further solidified its position as a pioneer in the virtual appointments arena. This not only demonstrated Picktime's foresight but also enabled businesses and individuals to seamlessly integrate video conferencing capabilities into their scheduling processes," he adds.

Picktime's adaptability and customization helped educational institutions transition from traditional classrooms to online learning and aided healthcare institutions to schedule testing and vaccination drives. So, what does Picktime have in mind for the future? "We intend to develop a scheduling platform that can do more than facilitate scheduling, as I already indicated. We have a lot of new things coming up that will give small and medium-sized enterprises all the resources they need to streamline their business," he concludes.