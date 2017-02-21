It was during Mihir Desai's visit to New York in 2014 where he came across a brewery trading in beer like a stock exchange trades in stocks.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Mihir Desai,33, Co-owner, The Bar Stock Exchange who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

It was during Mihir Desai's visit to New York in 2014 where he came across a brewery trading in beer like a stock exchange trades in stocks, and he was fascinated by the concept. It was there and then, that he planned to open one in Mumbai with more categories of spirits, beers and wines.

"We've been in the bar business for over a decade now, and our desire to try something out of the box led to planning such a concept in India," shares Mihir, who has now expanded in other cities and in global market by setting up first outlet in Dubai. TBSE trades in alcohol whilst making sure the customer has a great exchange. The group has heavily invested in the development of this software and in creating adequate back-end support. Hence, there is no need to do any calculations as everything is managed by software. The algorithm is fairly simple– all spirits starts at MRP and is governed by the basic laws of demand and supply.

