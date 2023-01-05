Mira Rajput: The Modern Yogini

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For 28-year-old Mira Rajput Kapoor, any epistemological inquiry concerning the subject of wellness brings alive fond childhood memories of watching her mother resort to age-old healthcare regimes and such.

Mira Rajput

"I remember being fascinated with her use of natural ingredients, say, papaya peels for a glowing skin, and wondering about the reason behind it," she recalls. Today, Kapoor is an avid advocate of using organic, natural and chemical-free practices and substances for a healthy body and mind, often recommending "tried and tested" brands and their "science-backed" products to her four million followers on Instagram.

Although Kapoor ensures due research at her end before sharing snippets from her Ayurvedic and Yogic lifestyle with her virtual audience, she concedes that the products and practices she promotes may not work for everyone. Regardless, the 'influence' she exercises over them is imbued with a sense of personal responsibility. "I have been a regular consumer of companies such as D2C brand Wellbeing Nutrition, grocery startup Zama Organics, etc., before turning an investor for them. In the case of all my entrepreneurial ventures, I am in a sense their core consumer, which often renders me more aware and sensitive towards consumer needs than a completely business-oriented mindset would have done," she explains. This perhaps explains why the companies she collaborates with readily welcome her personal feedback to their products and even extend her considerable creative freedom during brainstorming sessions while crafting marketing campaigns.

In several sections of the media, Kapoor is better recognised for other aspects of her personal life—'celebrity wife', 'yummy mummy', 'cool mom', 'fashionista' and so on go the popular monikers. But when those are stripped away, the core of her individuality appears to centre on healthy living. Perhaps in a rare circumstance, a well-known personality's consciously-crafted virtual persona might just capture their true essence: "Ayurveda junkie", "wellness enthusiast" and "investor" are after all the descriptors she chooses for herself on the Gram!