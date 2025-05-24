It operates as a multi-channel retailer in the mass premium segment of luggage and backpacks, present on all leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, and now expanding into offline retail

Nasher Miles began its startup journey in 2014 as online retailers across multiple categories – from appliances and lighting to sunglasses, handbags, and luggage. "We were active on all major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Myntra," says Abhishek Daga, Founder and Chairman, Nasher Miles.

"During this phase as online resellers, we noticed a significant gap in the luggage market. Most established brands were offering very basic options – black, blue, and grey – with limited design variety. At the same time, we observed that the new generation of travelers was open to experimenting with bold, vibrant, and unconventional colors and designs – something rarely seen in luggage products. With India's travel sector booming, we saw a clear opportunity," says Abhiskek.

This insight, combined with a strong gut instinct, led to the birth of Nasher Miles in August 2017. Founded by Abhishek Daga, Lokesh Daga, and Shruti Kedia Daga, Nasher Miles started as one of India's early D2C luggage brands. The brand quickly built a reputation for offering a wide variety of colors and designs in the online ecosystem.

Nasher Miles operates as a multi-channel retailer in the mass premium segment of luggage and backpacks. It is present on all leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, and now expanding into offline retail with over 1,150 multi-brand outlets and three exclusive brand outlets set to launch soon.

Moving Ahead

Nasher Miles is in advanced discussions to enter top modern trade stores such as Lulu and Lifestyle, says Abhiskek.

"While our core focus remains on polypropylene hard luggage, we have recently expanded into backpacks and travel accessories like luggage covers and neck pillows. Our target audience includes Gen Z, millennials, and young urban professionals, but we are also gaining strong traction in tie-2 and tier-3 cities, a testament to our growing offline presence and our resonance with aspirational India," he says.

In a notable shift, the brand recently completed its first export order to the Middle East. "Within the past year, we have pivoted from being 88 per cent import-dependent to becoming a major domestic producer. By June 2025, we aim to source 70 per cent of our products locally," says Abhiskek.



Quick commerce has given impressive growth for the brand. "We are currently doing a monthly sellout of over INR 75 lakh through Q-commerce platforms – a figure that we expect to more than double in the next two quarters," says says Abhiskek.

In terms of growth plans, Nasher Miles started modestly with a topline of INR 2.2 crore in 2017-18. "For FY 2024–25, we are on track to close at INR 120 crore. Our goal for FY 2025-26 is to reach a topline of INR 200 crore," says Abhiskek.

Company Facts

• Year of Inception: 2017

• Bestselling Product: Paris

• Social Media Following:

o Instagram: 65K

o Facebook: 7.6K

o LinkedIn: 9.5K

• FY 2024–25 Turnover: ₹120 Cr

• External Funding Raised: ₹38 Cr

• Number of Employees: 106