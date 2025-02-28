Manu J. Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Ethereal Exploration Guild, alongside co-founders Prashant and Shubhayu, is on a mission to make space more accessible. Their flagship project? The Razor Crest Mk-1, the world's first fully reusable medium-lift rocket. With groundbreaking technology and an ambitious vision, they're setting out to democratize space for emerging nations and the global economy alike.

When Manu J. Nair sat down for dinner with two colleagues, he didn't expect to lay the groundwork for a venture that could revolutionize space travel. But as plates were cleared and conversations deepened, a shared question sparked an extraordinary journey: "Why is access to space still a luxury?"

That pivotal moment led to the creation of Ethereal Exploration Guild, where Nair, alongside co-founders Prashant and Shubhayu, is on a mission to make space more accessible. Their flagship project? The Razor Crest Mk-1, the world's first fully reusable medium-lift rocket. With groundbreaking technology and an ambitious vision, they're setting out to democratize space for emerging nations and the global economy alike.

Manu J. Nair is no ordinary entrepreneur. A first-generation founder whose father served in the Indian Air Force, Nair's academic and professional journey reads like a space enthusiast's dream resume. With a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a graduate as a scientist-astronaut in 2022 under NASA's Project PoSSUM (a selective initiative involving only 12 candidates worldwide), every step of Manu's career has been a piece of the puzzle that led to the creation of the Guild

The birth of a rocketry revolution

The Guild's journey began with a singular idea, which was true reusability. Existing launch systems, even reusable ones, often rely on thermal protection systems to survive reentry, but the Manu envisioned something different.

Their proprietary rocket engine feed cycle operates seamlessly in vacuum and atmospheric conditions while remaining unaffected by re-entry heat. This novel approach allows their Razor Crest Mk-1 to return to Earth intact, drastically reducing costs and increasing launch frequency.

"We're bringing the cost of space access down to as little as $350-2000/kg," Nair explains. "That's 1/8th the cost of SpaceX's Falcon 9 and 1/35th the global average."

The Razor Crest Mk-1 isn't just another rocket; it's a symbol of innovation: With a medium-lift capability of 25 tonnes to Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), it is India's first vertical takeoff and landing reusable launch vehicle and the world's first RP-1/LOX expander cycle rocket engine. The time taken would be just 72–96 hours between launches and capable of 16 orbit injections in one launch.

Such features have already attracted $60 million worth of signed launch deals and a pipeline exceeding $100 million.

Launching a year of milestones

The past year was pivotal for Manu. The Guild manufactured India's first reusable rocket engine, secured $5 million in funding, and established Base 001, India's largest private rocket engine test facility. Accolades include the Aegis Graham Bell Award for innovation in space-tech and recognition as one of Forbes' Select 200 Companies.

Additionally, being selected for the Indo-US Space and Defense partnership program highlighted their global ambitions.

Ethereal Exploration Guild plans to launch its first rocket, the Razor Crest Mk-1 Junior, in early 2027. This scaled-down version will mark the beginning of a journey toward full-scale launches and profitability by 2030.

With projected revenues of $15.7 billion between 2025 and 2035, the Guild is poised to capture over 34 per cent of the global space launch market. While their technology takes center stage, their ethos is equally compelling.

As a company rooted in Bharat but thinking globally, Ethereal Exploration Guild epitomizes India's growing leadership in the space industry. Their vision aligns with the Department of Space's aim to capture 10 per cent of the global space market by 2030.

For Nair and his team, the future is clear, "We aim to expand Bharat's footprint in the space ecosystem." The countdown to revolution has begun, and with it, a new era of exploration awaits.

Factsheet:

Name and Designation: Manu J. Nair, Co-Founder & CEO

Age as of February 1, 2025: 26

No. Of co-founders: 3

Number of employees: 28

Year of inception of the company: May, 2022

External Investors: YourNest VC | BIG Global Investments JSC | Campus Fund | Bluehill Capital | Golden Sparrow VC | Riceberg VC | SGgrow Pte Ltd | Karan Bhagat & Yatin Shah – 360One Wealth | Dr. Nene | Dr. Ritesh Malik