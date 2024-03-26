Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"All good things are born out of habits and we aim to make natural living a habit in every Indian home," recounts Swagatika Das, Co-Founder, Nat Habit, giving a glimpse into the brand's etymology. This is not surprising, considering natural wellness was ingrained in her courtesy of her medicalagricultural family background.

Das worked with Schlumberger and Apple and explored roles and industries before she finally found her calling- Nat Habit in 2019. What makes their "natural" unique? "Our commitment extends beyond marketing rhetoric, emphasising daily freshness straight from our Ayurvedic kitchens," says Das.

According to Das, several beauty brands claim to be 'natural' but just consist of 1 – 2 per cent natural extracts, however, their products are made using 100 per cent natural ingredients, and raw materials such as flowers, aloe vera, and milk are sourced on a daily basis.

"We took the task of developing personal care products without the use of any synthetics, chemicals or preservatives, resulting in lotions and face washes which have a base made using ingredients such as milk, aloe, turmeric etc. Achieving the right texture and stability with 100% natural ingredients without the use of any synthetic stabilisers was a formidable challenge. By dedicating extensive time and resources to meticulous research and development, our incredible team has crafted formulations that not only prove to be highly effective but also embody the authenticity of being 100% natural and remarkably stable," she shared.

As of 2024, the D2C startup has raised INR 110Cr from investors such as Fireside Ventures, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Peak XV Surge. Additionally, it boasts of having 16 lakh customers and has sold nearly 1Cr+ units of its products.

On lows of her entrepreneurial journey, she shares "One significant hurdle we faced was the need for product differentiation in a saturated market. To stand out, we invested in extensive research and development, resulting in a patented formula for our Ubtan Tikta Facewash."

Nat Habit's investment in R&D has allowed it to extend its natural product's shelf life from one month to three. Additionally, it is committed to incorporating sustainability in its packaging innovations, with 40% of product lines shifted to eco-friendly materials.

So, what's next? The D2C startup aims to have monthly revenue targets of INR 25Cr by March'25 and of INR 50Cr by March'26. It further plans to diversify its product portfolio and expand its reach and presence. "In essence, the next two years for Nat Habit are about not only meeting ambitious revenue targets and expanding our product line but also about creating a seamless and consistent customer experience, whether online or offline," concludes Das.

FACTSHEET:

Annual Revenue: INR 90 Cr

Customer Market: 16L

Employee Size: 240

Products Sold: Nearly 1Cr+ units