Nuseir Yassin, Founder and CEO of Nas Company and Nas Studios, shared five hacks for startups to succeed on the final day of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin aka Nas Daily came into limelight for making 1,000 videos in 1,000 days. Today, he has over 70 million followers across the world and his videos boast of 30 billion views. He is currently building Nas.io and Nas Academy with the mission to bring people together by building innovative education and community tools for creators.

Here are his 5 hacks for startups to succeed:

1. Talent Hack – Talent and hiring is hardest and most expensive thing. Startups should catch the talent before they reach the Silicon Valley when they become really expensive. The idea is to catch the next Sundar Pichai right here when he is still in India. The idea is to tap into the untapped talent.

2. Marketing Hack – It's about building in one city and selling in another. Nuseir says that all 70 unicorns in Tel Aviv, Israel, sell in America. So, "build in India, sell in America" to get benefits of up to 10x.

3. Office Hack – Remote work is not as effective as we think it is. According to Nuseir, companies should headquarter themselves only in six cities in the world: San Francisco, New York, London, Tel Aviv, Singapore, and Bengaluru. "Ecosystem is a real thing," he says.

4. Momentum Hack – Startups should learn to ride the wave. Currently, the wave is around AI and crypto and startups to leverage these waves. "India is another wave," he says. Startups should build the right product for the right market at the right time. "The future is AI – America and India," Nuseir says.

5. Content Hack – Every startup should become a content company as the right content that make you viral on social media. Startups can build engaging content about their company, employees, founders, and the industry.