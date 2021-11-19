What CEOs Did While WFHing From learning new recipes to setting up new ventures, these CEOs made lemonade when life gave them lemons during the pandemic

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur

They are risk takers and go-getters. They were dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic but gave a stellar performance as an entrepreneur. Meet the chief executive officers (CEOs) who used the pandemic-induced lockdown to hone new skills. From culinary expertise to technical activity, they have aced it all.

"My family says I have become a much better cook with a lot more variety to offer on the plate. Pre-COVID-19, I was a good cook but now I have experimented a lot more. Cooking helps me express my creativity and I have enjoyed making many dishes over the last one-and-a -half years," said Amrit Acharya, CEO and co-founder, Zetwerk.

As the pandemic plagued the country, mental health issues also became a major concern. Confined within four walls, people started exploring ways to retain their sanity and in the process, some found solace in their long-lost passion.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) for India and SAARC, reconnected with an old passion; something that was long lost. "I won't say I learned any new course or skill. However, I did something at a personal level. I went back to writing poetries, something I did years ago. I wrote a poem for my team in April 2020 that went on to become a favourite among my teammates. That poem was turned into a video by our team during the lockdown. It was a motivational message. In fact, our team in Africa liked it so much that their regional CEO wanted to draft it in the local language. I got reunited with an old passion," said Kataria.

Additionally, keeping in mind the mental health aspect of staff, GPCL officially came up with a support plan, where employees could reach out to any psychologist or any consultant.

During the lockdown, theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes, hotels and restaurants were all like vagabonds—not knowing what the future had in store for them. The sectors that once used to be stress busters were the most stressed then.

However, the CEOs of these sectors never gave up and came up with new ideas to rock again. One such CEO is Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd. He used this time to work on new goals. "I enhanced my technical skills by being active on social media. I read a lot of motivational books, reached out to my friends and stayed connected through virtual means. Though I am a person who likes to meet people in person and create a heart to heart bond, I learned how to keep the attention of the viewers while delivering a presentation online. I read a lot of culinary books and experimented with new recipes. I spend time learning the new facets of training people and also helped in setting up the entrepreneurial venture of my wife," said Dutta.

The rising COVID-19 cases during the first and second wave led to the closure of gyms which came as a big bummer for fitness enthusiasts. However, it did not deter them from seizing the opportunity and practising fitness from home. Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO, Freshworks, used this time to dig deeper into physical transformation. "Fitness is important. Earlier, I could not make time for it. Now, I am utilising the opportunity and have successfully used it in physically transforming myself," he added.
Shrabona Ghosh

Senior Correspondent

I write on corporates and lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations', wherein I cover large enterprises across technology, auto, FMCG and avaition. I engage in CEO dialogues and run my podcast series: The Big Bosses. You can reach out to me at gshrabona@entrepreneurindia.com

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Steptrade Capital Invests INR 177 Cr in 63 IPOs, Achieves 35% Listing Gains

Steptrade Capital invested through Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Revolution Fund I, anchoring IPOs of Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India to See 3-5X Surge in VC/PE Money The Next Few Years: Gopal Srinivasan

He pointed out that India's real entrepreneurial engine lies in its small and medium businesses, with the MSME sector having 67 million entrepreneurs producing 6–7 per cent of GDP.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

Eli Lilly To Invest Over USD 1 Bn to Boost Manufacturing in India

The company will also set up a new manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

Defence Tech Startup Constelli Aims to Build a Global Tech Company from India

Founded by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy in November 2017, Constelli's vision from day one was to develop complex systems, indigenize it, and also export to the world

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Wakefit Innovations Secures SEBI Nod for IPO

The public issue will include a fresh equity sale worth INR 468.2 crore and an offer for sale of 5.84 crore shares by promoters and existing investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff