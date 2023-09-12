With 15+ start-ups, Start Up Kickoff gave them a platform to pitch their idea and get feedback on their product from some of the eminent names in the industry.

India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem with over 99,000 DPIIT-recognized startups and this number is going to grow at a fast pace. There was a time when starting an own business was looked down upon and even demeaned. But now things have changed and entrepreneurship is one of the top choices for youth today. And they need the right direction and platform to execute their idea.

Bringing the youngsters and stalwarts of the industry on the same platform, Entrepreneur Media in association with Franchise India organized the "Startup Kickoff' during the Entrepreneur Summit 2023 in Delhi on August 7-8.

The jury at the Entrepreneur Summit 2023

The jury panel comprised of Yash Dholakia, Director, Sauce.vc; Milan Sharma, Founder and CEO, 35 North Ventures; Abhiram Bhalerao, Partner, V3 Ventures; Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO, Marwari Catalysts Private Limited; Dinesh Singh, Co-Founder and Director, FAAD Network; Shiva Shankar, Investment Director, Ankur Capital; Pooja Mehta, Chief Operating Officer (Coo), JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, and Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital A.

Start-ups graced on stage to deliver a presentation where they shared their unique ideas and how they were solving a problems with their product or service. The participating start-ups included Richkardzz, SAS Digital, Rezmytrip, Nura Solutions, TapONN, Eventstry, Future Generation Technology Pvt Ltd, COBOX, East Ocyon Bio Pvt. Ltd, JIYI AERO GREEN, Bamboo bae, TruckOnDemand, Country Chicken CO, Rentit 4 me, SHANTILAL'S Foods Ventures Pvt Ltd, and Freshango.

After a live session where entrepreneurs were give five minutes each to deliver their pitch, the winners emerged in the form of JIYI AERO GREEN, an agriculture spraying drone start up; The Bamboo Bae, plastic-free product manufacturers and TapOnn, a customized smart business card brand.