You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Co-founders Prateek Singhal and Ahmad Hushsham met through a mutual friend and as they spent more time together, they found a common interest in footwear.

"We started talking about how uncomfortable most footwear in the Indian market was. We realized that for the average person, either the shoes lacked comfort, or they had to buy expensive international brands. Given that India is a major footwear exporter, we were surprised that no Indian brands seemed to be catering to the needs of Indian consumers," says Ahmad.

These conversations, over a period of time, sparked the idea to create Yoho and provide "high-quality, comfortable footwear" at affordable prices. Yoho initially started with slippers and it took them nearly two years to figure out the right materials and economics before venturing into shoes. The idea was to find something that was practical and functional for the customer, and was commercially viable from a business standpoint.

"And now we have brought an extensive range of sneakers, boots and other casual shoes which not just provide comfort but solve for functionality as well for the customer and at an affordable price," says Ahmad.

Yoho employs an integrated omni-channel strategy to enhance the customer experience and expand the reach of the business. "While with online platforms, that includes online marketplaces, quick-commerce and our website, we aim to offer convenience and accessibility, enabling personalized recommendations and easy transactions. Offline, we focus on creating in-store experiences that provide personalized assistance, helping build trust and loyalty. By merging both online and offline channels, we ensure a seamless shopping experience that caters to different customer preferences and increases our brand visibility," says Prateek.

Stepping Forward

Yoho has entered quick-commerce only recently and it has been a "game-changer" for us, helping to make our footwear even more accessible to customers who value speed and convenience, says Prateek. "It allows us to offer ultra-fast delivery, often within 30-45 minutes, which is perfect for customers who value speed and convenience, specially in urban areas. The customer response has been incredibly positive, with a noticeable spike in orders; we have seen a growth of 400 per cent within a month."

The brand is currently present on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and soon will be expanding into more cities.

Yoho is present in around 500 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) across the country. It is eyeing an accelerated growth in 2025 including boosting its offline presence across India by targeting partnerships with around 2,000 MBOs in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

"We are also planning to open exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and kiosks, with the first kiosk in Delhi NCR and the first EBO in Barnala. These new stores will enhance the customer experience, and add to the overall shopping experience. Additionally, we will expand our product range, introducing new styles and categories like kids' and sports footwear. Our product lineup will grow from 100 to 300 styles. We are also planning to set up a manufacturing unit to support our R&D and help with sneaker assembly, aiming for a production capacity of 30,000 sneakers per month by early FY26," says Ahmad.

Company Facts

Year of inception: 2021

Bestselling product: Archflex

No. of brand followers on social media: 62k on Instagram

Turnover: INR 45 crore

Amount of external funding raised: INR 47 crore

No. of employees: 62