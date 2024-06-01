With the completion of Class 11, 100X.VC now has a total of 161 investments since the launch of the fund in July 2019

Venture capital firm 100X.VC has invested $2.7 million in 17 startups as part of its 11th cohort. With the completion of Class 11, 100X.VC now has a total of 161 investments since the launch of the fund in July 2019. The venture capital fund has utilized iSAFE notes for investing in the startups.

Operating on a class-based investment model, the fund invests in startups spanning various sectors even before the class formally begins. For its Class 11 this year, 100X.VC meticulously selected 17 companies out of 307 shortlisted from a pool of 1500+ startups. These portfolio companies are based in 8 cities: Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, and Gurgaon among others. The announcement of these new portfolio companies took place at the in-person VC Pitch Day held in Mumbai on June 1st, 2024.

Ninad Karpe, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC, said "We are excited to unveil our newest cohort, Class 11, which comprises 17 groundbreaking startups. With these additions, our portfolio now has investments in 161 early-stage startups. In this cohort, our startups span diverse sectors such as B2B SaaS, API, Healthtech, ClimateTech, Food & Beverage, and Pet Tech. We are confident that India's early-stage startup ecosystem is brimming with transformative potential, and the startups in Class 11 exemplify these promising opportunities."

The 17 chosen startups are Anyway.ai, Baylink, Deepvue.tech, EasyReplenish, FUTR Studios, GoCodeo, Hummsa Biotech, Kroto, Openleaf, Origgo, Orbit Wallet, Pet Chef, Pettle, The Naturik Co, Whitetable, Zircle, Zafo Technologies.

100X.VC is the first VC to invest in early-stage startups using India SAFE Notes, it was founded in 2019 by Sanjay Mehta, Ninad Karpe, Shashank Randev, Yagnesh Sanghrajka, and Vatsal Kanakiya. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta.