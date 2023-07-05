VCs are crucial for supporting promising startups. What exactly do they take into account while evaluating startups? Let's explore.

A startup may go through many stages of venture capital funding as it develops, such as a seed investment, early-stage funding rounds, and late-stage funding rounds.

Each investor uses a unique set of standards to judge a company. Some could be extremely risk-averse and make judgements only based on figures, whereas others might be more open to taking more risks.

Why is this important? Because entrepreneurs must understand the kind of investor they are trying to attract. They can adjust their pitch if they are aware of what they hope to gain from an investment. The requirements you must meet for a VC to fund your startup are outlined below.

Founder's vision and drive

The Indian startup ecosystem today is unique because it represents the coming together of all of India and Bharat to build solutions and products that not only address domestic issues but also global ones.

"Having said that, when we evaluate startups we see if the founder truly understands the problem they are solving for, and why that particular problem is something that they wish to solve for," said Nikita Jain, Founder and Managing Partner of Nanda Capital Holdings. How are they attempting to address that problem? Have they analysed and researched the market sufficiently?

Ankur Mittal of Physis Capital asserted that the founding team's vision, intelligence, passion, and technical expertise and capacity to carry out plans are the most crucial elements. This is what sets exceptional entrepreneurs apart from mediocre founders who are able to create successful, scaled-up businesses.

How strong is the team they have built?

No company can be created in isolation; it requires teamwork and push. As a result, it's critical for founders to surround themselves with like-minded individuals who have complementary skill sets.

In Leo Capital's experience, founder-market fit has been a key predictor of early stage startups success, and they specifically look for it. The team's prior experience, genesis, and references all play significant roles.

The product or offering

Do a company's PMF (product market fit) and MVP (minimum viable product) really meet their needs? Does it really address the issue that the founder set out to address? The product may only be an early concept, but does it genuinely answer a problem and have a minimal viable product (MVP)? Do the clients require it?

To start, EV2 Ventures looks for firms that actually solve market needs by resolving genuine issues or meeting unmet wants. "Our focus is on supporting ventures that make a meaningful impact on people's lives," stressed its Partner Karan Mittal.

The market size, positive unit economics, scalability, and a clear path to profitability

Considerations including geographic reach, target categories, and the competitive environment are taken into account as EV2 Ventures carefully evaluates the market size and growth potential of each opportunity.

"Our investment approach revolves around backing startups led by resilient founders who demonstrate profound industry expertise, deep understanding of customer needs, and a knack for creating sustainable business models. Intellectual property is another crucial aspect we consider – seeking startups that have developed patents, trademarks, or other IP's indicating competitive advantage, barrier to entry, safeguarding the innovation along with setting the stage for long-term success," said Mittal. "Furthermore, we pay close attention to positive unit economics, scalability, and a clear path to profitability."

The founder's ability to deal with changing scenarios

It refers to how entrepreneurs respond to unforeseen shifts and the unexpected. Can they make lemonade out of a lemon that the startup journey throws their way? Markets are crucial, but early-stage innovators frequently change their course. Although their first market may not be the appropriate one, what matters more is their capacity to finally reach the right market, added Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan, Partner at Upekkha.

"In a span of three years, we have had a pandemic, global war crisis, and now a market slump. In our conversations with the founder, we want to evaluate if they are prepared to be nimble and understand market shifts and changes," continued Jain.

Relationships with the founders & team; and execution

According to Qi Ventures, it's important to invest time in assessing the founders, the team, and cultivating close bonds with the founders. Positive outcomes are the result of effective partnerships. The team's capacity for effective communication is also crucial. Are they articulate, or are they working to improve their communication skills?

Ideas are plentiful. "In markets like India with significant friction, execution is key. Founders and teams with superior execution capabilities can build and scale sustainable businesses more than those that are purely focused on product and its features. Even businesses with innovative products and business models leverage execution capabilities to build successful enterprises. There are examples of these all around us," shared Co-founder and Managing Partner Vinod Keni.

Competitive landscape and risk assessment

To understand the startup's position in relation to competitors, the competitive landscape is examined. VCs assess a startup's ability to stand out from the crowd, gain market share, and perform better than or hold up against rival businesses. Startups with long-lasting competitive advantages are more likely to succeed in the long run.

The risks connected to the startup are carefully assessed by VCs. Risks related to markets, execution, regulations, and finances are evaluated. VCs try to comprehend the startup's methods for reducing risk and assess the overall risk-reward profile.

Financials projections and exit strategy

The startup's financial forecasts, which include revenue forecasts, cost structures, and expected profitability, are examined by VCs. They evaluate the startup's financial stability, capacity for long-term growth, and potential for a profit. Financial stability helps to draw in investors.

VCs also take into account potential exit strategies, including acquisition or initial public offering (IPO). When they decide to exit their investment, they assess the startup's potential to generate significant returns.

In conclusion, to find firms with high growth potential, venture capitalists use a thorough evaluation procedure. "By considering factors such as market opportunity, team, unique value proposition, traction, business model, technology, competition, risk assessment, financials, and exit strategy, VCs make informed investment decisions. Startups excelling in these areas have better chances of securing funding and support from venture capitalists," said Gaurav VK Singhvi of We Founder Circle.