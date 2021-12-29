An NFT series That Signifies the Importance of Real-life Heroes The 62 piece NFT collection, American Heroes, is now available on the OpenSea Marketplace

By Alex Belov

"American Heroes" is an NFT collection that depicts 62 real-life heroes who dedicated their lives to bring freedom to those who faced cruelty and injustice. Each NFT is a 3D character model that depicts a particular American hero. The price per NFT is 20ETH and the full collection is now available for purchase on the OpenSea Marketplace.

The idea of the NFT series is to signify the importance of real-life heroes in the era of idolizing fictional superheroes that have been dominating pop culture. "American Heroes" depicts some of the bravest souls in the annals of American history - people who devoted their entire lives to abolishing slavery, winning the right to an equal vote, granting free access to education, eliminating discrimination, and ending injustice. The NFT series includes such notable heroes as Dr. Martin Luther King, Eleanor Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Tonsler, Ralph Bunche, Helen Keller, Ruby Bridges, Rosa Parks, Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln, and many others.

The team behind the NFT collection are the creative minds of "Gagarin Show" - the world's first entertainment and educational YouTube show about cryptocurrencies. The show aims to educate the public about blockchain technology and how it will soon permanently change the world as we know it. In over a year, the channel has garnered more than 12 million views and released 68 videos.

Website: https://america-heroes.com/

OpenSea Marketplace: https://opensea.io/collection/america-heroes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amheroesnft/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/amheroesnft

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.
