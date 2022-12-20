BetterPlace Raises $40 Million Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BetterPlace, has announced that it has raised $40 million as part of Series C fundraise. The company has several new investors along with Jungle Ventures and British International Investment.

The company, through its B2C offerings provides more than a million verified job opportunities in the blue and gray-collar segment and hosts a wide variety of upskilling and social learning opportunities to the 400 million diaspora of blue-collar workers in India. Organizations that take digital solutions for their workforce management from BetterPlace can also use the wide options of insurance and credit benefits that the company is disbursing to build a strong ecosystem and address the entire value chain of this workforce in India.

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace said, "The frontline workforce management market in Asia is a $400bn opportunity and we are the only full-suite horizontal SaaS for enterprises and a platform catering to this segment in the region. Our next growth trajectory is all about deepening our offerings and building integrated tech solutions that will empower enterprises and frontline workers alike, to unlock their growth potential."

The company is on a mission to maximize the earning potential of frontline workers and significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of an enterprise by upskilling its frontline workforce and uplifting the performance. Over 1100 large enterprises currently use the cloud-based SaaS and its microservices architecture to manage the 4 million frontline workers monthly.