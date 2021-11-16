Clinikk Raises $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round Company plans to consolidate its full-stack product offering and increase its footprint in Bengaluru and other cities

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clinikk

Clinikk, a Bengaluru-based insurtech and healthtech startup, raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Rohit MA (co-founder and MD of Cloudnine Hospitals), Anjali Bansal (founder, Avaana Capital), Stanford Angels, and other prominent individual investors.

Existing investors Times Internet Group, EMVC, 500 Startups' Southeast Asia-focused 500 Southeast Asia, and WEH Ventures also joined the round.

Clinikk had raised $2.4 million in seed capital prior to this fundraise, bringing the total to $6.4 million.

Clinikk is building India's first true managed care model by closely integrating outpatient care and health insurance for 600 million Indians. The company's comprehensive package includes family health insurance coverage and unlimited OPD coverage delivered digitally and through state of the art care centres; all at an affordable monthly subscription, said a statement.

"Unfortunately, primary care is often neglected, and because of this, we see huge increases in out-of-pocket expenses. An integrated care model leads to significantly improved health outcomes and more sustainable health insurance pricing. We are already starting to see the benefits of the model play out at Clinikk. What differentiates us is that our care delivery is completely protocol based and quality controlled and is focussed on optimal health outcomes," said Dr. Suraj Baliga, co-founder of Clinikk and an orthopedic surgeon, in a statement.

With this fundraise, Clinikk will consolidate its full-stack product offering and increase its footprint in Bengaluru and other cities. It will also invest in product development and hiring key team members, the statement added.
Shrabona Ghosh

Senior Correspondent

I write on corporates and lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations', wherein I cover large enterprises across technology, auto, FMCG and avaition. I engage in CEO dialogues and run my podcast series: The Big Bosses. You can reach out to me at gshrabona@entrepreneurindia.com

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Arattai's Unexpected Surge: Road Ahead for Zoho's Messaging App, Hard Lessons From Past

Zoho's Arattai, touted as desi WhatsApp alternatives, now has more than 1 million monthly active users.

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Teachmint: Powering the Future of Classrooms Across Continents

From India to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Teachmint is redefining the future of classrooms with premium technology, global partnerships, and world-class support.

By Sponsored Post
News and Trends

Niveshaay Invests INR 10 Cr in True Colors Across Pre-IPO and Anchor Rounds

The investment includes INR 5 crore in the pre-IPO round and another INR 5 crore through the anchor book under its CAT III AIF platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PostHog Becomes Unicorn With USD 75 Mn Funding Led by Peak XV

The India-based venture capital firm Peak XV has in recent months sharpened its focus on YC-backed startups, underscoring its ambition to scale investments beyond India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

boAt Names Gaurav Nayyar as CEO Ahead of IPO

Nayyar, with over 20 years of operational and strategic expertise, spent eight years as a partner at Bain & Company before joining boAt three years ago.

By Entrepreneur Staff