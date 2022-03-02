The funds will be used to expand online reach through marketing, promotion and grow its product portfolio

HairVeda, an ayurvedic hair care brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from Prashant Kaushik, an angel investor.

Founded in 2020 and certified by the ministry of Ayush, the brand offers 100 per cent natural and organic hair care products. The funds will be used to expand online reach through marketing, promotion and grow the product portfolio.

"We are happy to raise our pre-Seed funding round.HairVeda uses powerful and authentic ayurvedic herbs in its products which can strengthen and repair damaged hair. Our team and stakeholders are looking forward to growing further and collaborating with strategic investors to make HairVeda globally available in the USA, Canada, Mexico and many more countries. We also plan to launch our skincare portfolio in 2022. Our ultimate goal is to deliver genuine hair and body care products for customers. Product benefit remains our top priority for consumers with the added advantage of no side effects," said Varun Vashisthaa, founder of HairVeda.

"The pandemic has drastically shifted consumer focus on ayurveda products. There was always a market for these and the pandemic has only made it bigger. Within beauty, brands have recorded a greater demand for ayurveda products. The promoters are building a foundation of trust with their customers. Excited to partner with the team in this growth journey," said Prashant Kaushik, angel investor of HairVeda.

HairVeda is working towards sustainability. Its products are packaged in biodegradable jute bags and eco-friendly recycled packaging boxes which can be reused, bringing down the total cost of the product while aiming to become a more sustainable company. The company has collaborated with NGOs to source its packaging, with the baseline ideology of primarily empowering underprivileged women and differently abled people, said a statement.