Funds will be utilized for talent expansion to a team of 120 currently to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Game development companySuperGaming on Thursday announced that it has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding from Skycatcher, AET Fund (the venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda.

The new funds will support SuperGaming's talent expansion to a team of 120 currently to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles.

"SuperGaming's rapid growth is a testament to the maturing Indian gaming industry backed by strong demand for newer channels of virtual entertainment," said Roby John, chief executive officer and co-founder, SuperGaming."Our aim is to utilize this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India's foremost gaming company. Having shown our capability of building globally successful multiplayer games, we are now expanding our world-class talent pool and accelerating development of new titles."

The company is working on a large battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022.

"India is easily the most exciting single market for gaming in the next decade and is developing at an extraordinary pace on the ground. The team at SuperGaming is well-positioned to capture both India and the global video game market, and in our more than 3 years of searching the Indian startup scene, SuperGaming team was the only team who is building games by global standards. Overall, we think SuperGaming is the clear frontrunner in winning India gaming and becoming a rising star globally,"statedSia Kamalie, founder and fund manager, Skycatcher.

SuperGaming previously raised $1.3 million in its 2019 Seed Funding from Dream Incubator, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, and Better Capital. The company's published title MaskGun has recently crossed the 50 million installs milestone while Devil Amongst Us touched 10 million installs within just 4 months of its launch. It also runs games for remote work teams Bored which is now popular in over 2500 Slack workspaces globally especially across the US, the UK, and India.

"Gaming in India is witnessing accelerated growth and SuperGaming is well poised to leverage it to begin their next phase of expansion. As an early investor, we are thrilled to contribute to this round and remain bullish about the founding teams' vision especially with the impressive growth of Devil Amongst Us and the first real Battle Royale Built in India," added Yuki Kawamura, partner, AET Fund and board member.

Headquartered in Singapore with a studio based in Pune, India, SuperGaming has a multi-genre portfolio that is indicative of versatility and depth in game development. SuperGaming has invested deeply in building its own Internal Game engine for running hyper-scale, real-time multiplayer games including the official PAC-MAN game, the platform said.

Digital forms of communication and entertainment have taken a huge leap forward due to the pandemic, propelling India to become the world's second-largest internet consumer with over 750 million internet users, it said.

In the first nine months of 2020, with 7.3 billion installs, India clocked the highest number of game downloads globally, contributing 17 per cent market share of the installs worldwide, and is predicted to grow at a 40 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade, the company shared in a statement.