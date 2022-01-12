Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ToolJet, an open source low-code software for building internal tools, has raised $1.5 million in a Seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Ratio ventures, Better capital, Alan Rutledge, among others.

ToolJet's technology enables companies to build internal tools with minimum engineering effort. ToolJet's platform is still in its early days but it has already been adopted by hundreds of startups, scale-ups and even unicorns. ToolJet currently has integrations with more than 15 data sources such as MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Google Sheets and AWS S3.

"Companies are under pressure to do more with what they have. Open-source low-code tools enable developers to deliver what the business needs quickly and securely with enough flexibility to customize and extend," said ToolJet founder and CEO Navaneeth PK.

"We are thrilled to partner with ToolJet's team on their journey to build a revolutionary open-source low-code / no-code platform with the built-in collaboration which will enable their customers to radically increase their operational clock speed and ability to launch new products," said Sameer Brij Verma, director of Nexus Venture Partners.

Building customer internal tools require access to the company's data. When using the self-hosted editions of ToolJet, the data access can be restricted within the private networks of the companies. Being open-source allows the users of ToolJet to build custom plugins and connectors using JavaScript. This flexibility is not possible if using proprietary software where the custom requirements are ignored almost always, said a statement.

ToolJet Cloud offers a fully managed SaaS service starting at free for a basic plan. The enterprise edition of ToolJet ships with additional features, installation support, monthly software updates and priority technical support. The free and open-source software ( FOSS ) community edition of ToolJet can be self-hosted for free without any restrictions on the features or the number of users.