Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gold is often considered a safe commodity for several reasons. Gold has been valued for thousands of years due to its scarcity and aesthetic appeal. Its scarcity gives it inherent value, as it cannot be easily reproduced or created.



Gold has traditionally been seen as a store of value. It has historically maintained its purchasing power over long periods. Gold is held at central banks as a reserve against adverse scenarios. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven during economic uncertainty or market instability. Its price tends to be less volatile than other assets, making it a perceived safe investment option.



Additionally, gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation. When the value of money decreases due to inflation, gold usually retains its value and can even rise. This situation makes it a popular choice for diversifying investment portfolios and protecting wealth. Lastly, gold is highly liquid and can be easily bought or sold. It is traded in various markets worldwide, making it accessible to investors globally.



Gold has a Long History



The history of gold as jewelry dates back thousands of years. Gold has been valued for its beauty and rarity since ancient times, and it has been used to create intricate and stunning jewelry pieces in various cultures and civilizations.

One of the earliest recorded uses of gold in jewelry comes from ancient Egypt, which was highly prized and associated with divine powers. Pharaohs and royalty wore gold jewelry as a symbol of wealth and status. Elaborate gold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and headdresses adorned with gemstones or other precious materials were standard.



In ancient Rome, gold jewelry became popular among the upper classes as a sign of prestige and prosperity. Intricate pieces of gold jewelry, including earrings, rings, and brooches, were crafted, often featuring detailed engravings and designs influenced by Greek and Etruscan styles.



During the Middle Ages, gold jewelry continued to be favored by royalty and the aristocracy. It played a significant role in European court fashion and was often used to display wealth and power. Elaborate gold chains, pendants, and delicate filigree work showcased the craftsmanship of skilled jewelers.



In more recent history, during the Renaissance and Baroque periods, gold jewelry became more accessible to the rising middle class. The discovery of new gold deposits in the Americas brought a greater supply of gold, making it more affordable. This situation led to the popularity of smaller, delicate gold pieces, including rings, earrings, and necklaces.



Over time, gold jewelry has evolved in style and design, reflecting the cultural and artistic influences of different eras. Gold continues to be highly sought after for its beauty and durability. It is used to create a wide range of jewelry, from minimalist modern designs to intricate traditional pieces, showcasing its timeless appeal.



History of Gold as Money



The history of gold trading as money can be traced back thousands of years. Gold has long been considered a medium of exchange and a store of value due to its scarcity and durability. One of the earliest known uses of gold as currency can be found in ancient civilizations such as Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt. Gold was used as coins or standardized units to facilitate trade and transactions. Its inherent value and uniformity made it an ideal medium of exchange.

The use of gold as money became more widespread during the Classical period in Greece and later in the Roman Empire. Gold coins, such as the famous Roman aureus, were minted and used for economic transactions. These coins were widely accepted and circulated within a region, facilitating trade and commerce.



Gold as a standard for currency peaked during the time of the gold standard in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many countries established a monetary system where the value of their cash was directly linked to a fixed amount of gold. Under this system, individuals could exchange paper money for gold at a fixed rate.



The gold standard provided stability and confidence in the currency, ensuring that a tangible asset backed the paper money. However, this system gradually faded in the 20th century, with most countries moving towards fiat currencies, not backed by a specific commodity like gold.

While gold is no longer the basis for global currencies, it still holds significance in some contexts. Central banks and governments continue to have gold reserves as a store of value and to maintain stability. Gold is sometimes used as a backing for digital currencies or as a hedge against economic uncertainties.



Is Gold Held at Central Banks as Reserves?



Central banks often hold gold as part of their reserves. Central banks have gold reserves for various reasons, including as a store of value, for diversification purposes, and to help support the stability of their national currency. Gold has historically been considered a haven asset, and central banks continue to hold it as insurance against economic uncertainties and crises. The amount of gold central banks hold can vary from country to country based on their policies and strategies.



What is a Store of Value



A store of value refers to an asset or commodity that retains its purchasing power or worth over time. It is an entity that can be saved, stored, and exchanged for goods or services in the future without significant loss of value. Some common examples of stores of value include gold, real estate, certain currencies, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. By investing or holding onto these assets, individuals can preserve wealth and protect against the erosion of value due to inflation or other economic factors.



Is Gold Consider a Hedge Against Inflation?



Gold has been considered a hedge against inflation. During periods of high inflation, when traditional currencies tend to depreciate, gold has often retained its value or even increased in price. This scenario makes it a popular choice for investors looking to protect their wealth during economic uncertainty or inflationary pressures. However, it's important to note that while gold has historically served as a hedge against inflation, its effectiveness can vary depending on market conditions, supply and demand dynamics, and investor sentiment.

Inflation refers to the general increase in prices of goods and services over time, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the purchasing power of money. It means that the cost of living rises as the value of a currency decreases. Inflation is typically measured using an inflation rate, which represents the percentage change in the average price level of a basket of goods and services over a specific period. Central banks and governments often aim to keep inflation within a target range to maintain stable economic conditions. High inflation can erode people's savings and affect financial stability, while low inflation may stimulate spending and investment.



Is Gold a Liquid Commodity?



Gold is generally considered a liquid commodity because it can be easily bought, sold, and converted into cash or other forms of currency. There is an active global market for gold, with various exchanges and dealers facilitating its trade. While it can be relatively simple to sell gold bars or coins, more significant amounts of gold or certain forms of gold, such as jewelry, may require more effort to convert into cash quickly.



Liquidity in trading describes how easily gold can be purchased or sold without significantly changing the price. It is an essential aspect of financial markets as it influences the efficiency and cost of executing trades. When an asset has high liquidity, many buyers and sellers are willing to transact at any given time, resulting in tight bid-ask spreads and minimal impact on prices. This situation makes it easier for traders to enter or exit positions without affecting the market. On the other hand, illiquid markets have fewer participants, making it harder to buy or sell assets quickly and potentially causing more significant price fluctuations. Liquidity is typically measured by trading volume, bid-ask spreads, and market depth.



There are several ways to purchase gold; some are more liquid than others. You can buy physical gold from authorized bullion dealers. They offer a range of gold products, such as bars, coins, and rounds. Research reputable dealers in your area or online and compare prices before purchasing.



Some banks sell gold bullion products, allowing you to buy and store gold securely. Contact your local bank to inquire about their services and products.



One of the most efficient ways to purchase gold is through CFDs. A gold CFD, also known as a Gold Contract for Difference, is a financial derivative that allows investors to speculate on gold's price movement without owning physical gold. CFDs are contracts between two parties agreeing to exchange the difference between an asset's opening and closing prices. In the case of a gold CFD, the underlying asset is gold. Traders can profit from rising and falling gold prices by going long (buying) or short (selling) the CFD.



Gold ETFs are investment funds that trade on stock exchanges. They provide a way to indirectly invest in gold without physically owning it. By purchasing shares of the ETF, investors gain exposure to gold's price movements.



The Bottom Line



Gold is considered a safe commodity for several reasons. It is viewed as a haven during difficult times. It's used as a hedge against inflation. Gold is seen as a store of value, so when prices of other assets decline, gold can keep its value. Central banks use gold as a reserve, which can be traded in several ways, including as a physical asset and a derivative like a CFD.