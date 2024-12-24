Adani Defence & Aerospace To Acquire Air Works India For INR 400 crore The acquisition enhances Adani's capabilities in the defence MRO sector

By Shrabona Ghosh

Credit: Company

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works for INR 400 crore.

"The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircrafts in the coming years. This growth aligns seamlessly with the Government's vision to connect every corner of our nation, creating unprecedented opportunities in aviation services. For us, creating a presence in the MRO sector is more than just a strategic step—it's a commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens the backbone of India's aviation infrastructure. Together, we are excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's skies," said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airports.

Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers. The company undertakes base maintenance for narrow- body and turboprop aircraft, as well as rotary aircraft from its facilities at Hosur, Mumbai and Kochi and with regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities of more than 20 countries. Air Works has built significant capabilities in defence MRO, executing projects for key platforms of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

"Our vision is to deliver a full-spectrum MRO offering—spanning line, base, component, and engine maintenance—to meet the needs of both commercial and defence aviation sectors. In a time when Aatmanirbharta in defence is a national imperative, we stand fully committed to scaling domestic capabilities to serve both our armed forces and the broader aviation sector," said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

