India's startup ecosystem is thriving (now the world's third-largest) with innovation emerging not just from metro hubs but tier II and tier III cities as well. Amid this transformation, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is making bold, early bets and turning them into breakout successes.

With a portfolio of over 220 startups, INR 800+ Cr in fund size, and 40+ successful exits, IPV has become a trusted name in early-stage investing.

"Our core thesis is simple," said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of IPV. "We invest in good businesses, backed by great founders, available at reasonable valuations."

Unlike traditional funds, IPV is sector-agnostic by design. From fintech to food-tech, AI to space-tech, the firm taps into a wide range of industries—enabled by a global investor base and deep domain expertise. "Trends come and go," Mittal noted. "We focus on fundamentals, not hype."

IPV specialises in the pre-seed to pre-Series A stage, a space where clarity, courage, and conviction matter most. "Early-stage investing allows us to partner with founders from day zero. It's high-risk, but we've kept failure rates to around 20%, thanks to strong diligence and post-investment support."

What sets IPV apart is its obsession with founders. "We look for product-founder fit, clarity of execution, and long-term passion," Mittal explained. "A deeptech startup without a tech founder raises red flags. We want builders, not just visionaries."

This founder-first philosophy has paid off. IPV backed Samosa Party during the pandemic, betting on recovery before it was fashionable—and won big. In BharatPe, they saw vision early. With Videoverse, they ignored the lack of IIT/IIM degrees and backed product strength.

Beyond funding, IPV runs its 'Let's Grow' program, where CXOs and seasoned investors support startups on hiring, strategy, business development, and venture debt. Their value protection team steps in during tough times to explore mergers or exits, preserving investor value. "At IPV, we believe capital is just the beginning, real support lies in showing up when it matters most," Mittal mentioned.

Looking ahead, IPV is bullish on AI, climate tech, sports-tech, deeptech, healthtech, and tier II/III consumer models. "These sectors aren't just opportunities—they're imperatives," said Mittal.

"AI is redefining efficiency and personalisation across sectors. Climate tech will see increasing investor interest as sustainability becomes a core business metric. Deeptech offers long-term potential, especially with growing research and talent in India," Mittal highlighted. "These sectors will attract capital, talent, and policy support in the coming decade."

