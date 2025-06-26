DS Group's Pulse Candy Becomes INR 750 Crore Consumer Brand

Over the past three fiscal years, Pulse has registered compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent against a CAGR of 9 percent in the hard boiled candy segment

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, announced its popular brands, Pulse candy recorded over INR 750 crore at consumer price in the FY 2024-25. The company claims, it is India's largest distributed hard boiled candy.This achievement establishes Pulse's strong market leadership in the hard-boiled candy segment for the last nine years and its sustained appeal to consumers.

Over the past three fiscal years, Pulse has registered compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent against a CAGR of 9 percent in the hard boiled candy segment industry. In the initial years following its launch, Pulse candy prioritized the establishment of robust distribution thrust, focusing on both expansion and deeper market penetration. This enhanced system optimizes inventory flow, expands customer touchpoints, and improves market responsiveness. This results in a mature and well-managed supply chain.

"DS Group's vision for Pulse, a confectionery brand in India, is to evolve it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering. We plan to achieve this by strategically moving into adjacent product categories, exploring innovative new formats, and capitalizing on the rich tapestry of regional flavors. Our consistent focus on brand building, enhanced consumer engagement, and achieving deeper market penetration will help us maintain our leadership position. We're aggressively pursuing both domestic and international markets for expansion. On the domestic front, we're leveraging our robust distribution network that has a reach of over 35 lakh outlets across India," said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group.

"Pulse candy stands as a testament to the evolving Indian consumer who is more value-conscious today and DS Group truly leveraged this understanding by disrupting the market with its pricing strategy. At a time when 86 percent of the hard boiled candy market was at the 50-paise price point, Pulse boldly launched at INR one. This wasn't just a higher price; it was a perceived higher value that resonated deeply with our palates and our pockets," Kumar added.

Pulse was born out of a sharp consumer insight. Mango once captured 50 per cent of the hard-boiled candy market, with raw mango accounting for 26 per cent of this share, making it the dominant flavour profile within that segment. Leveraging the nostalgic element of the raw mango, DS Group transformed it into an innovative product.