Short, low-ticket courses are helping edtech platforms reduce entry friction, test willingness to pay early, and move learners more efficiently towards higher-value programmes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech platforms are rethinking how learners enter and move through their product ecosystems. Now, micro-learning courses are no longer being built as content add-ons. For many edtech platforms, they are becoming a core product layer, designed to lower entry barriers, accelerate user decision-making, and create predictable pathways to higher-value programmes.

Typically delivered in short, modular formats and priced at a fraction of full-length courses, micro-learning courses focus on specific skills or outcomes that learners can apply immediately, while allowing platforms to monetise intent early in the learning journey.

Industry estimates peg India's micro-learning market at USD 300–USD 400 million in annual revenue, growing at 20–30 per cent year-on-year. Globally, the micro-learning market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2025 to USD 6.2 billion by 2035, at a 13.5 per cent CAGR, reflecting sustained interest in bite-sized, outcome-oriented learning.

Lower-Friction Entry Point into Paid Learning

For edtech founders, micro-learning has emerged as a commercial lever. Short, low-ticket courses offer a simpler way to bring users into paid learning, without the heavy costs typically associated with long-form programmes.

"Micro-learning allows us to work with smaller ticket sizes, build credibility, and create a funnel for learners to explore long-form programs. These formats lower the barrier to entry and help widen our funnel by enabling learners to experience value sooner and progress towards long-form programs over time," says Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn.

Across the industry, micro-learning modules are being priced as low as INR 49–INR 199 range, sharply contrasting with traditional courses that can cost thousands of rupees. This 'sachet-style' pricing enables platforms to monetise curiosity, such as learning a new workplace tool, understanding a regulatory update, or picking up a narrowly defined skill, without asking learners for a large upfront commitment.

At Imarticus Learning, micro-learning has become a strategic on-ramp for younger learners. "Micro-learning is already part of our larger learning ecosystem," says Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, adding, "Through our Kickstarter programme, we've seen over three lakh signups across 500 colleges, with completion rates nearly ten times higher than typical MOOCs. It shows that students value structured, high-quality content they can finish quickly without feeling overwhelmed."

Testing Paid Courses

A key shift underpinning this move is the industry's growing focus on willingness to pay, rather than pure engagement metrics. Founders say that even small payments significantly change learner behaviour.

"When content is priced at a small, accessible level, behaviour becomes more deliberate," says Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO of BrightCHAMPS. "Families tend to engage with clearer intent, complete modules at higher rates, and return more consistently. The act of choosing and paying, even a modest amount, often signals commitment and focus."

This aligns with broader engagement data emerging from micro-learning pilots. Industry reporting suggests that users spend an average of 10-12 minutes per day on micro-learning platforms, often consuming multiple short videos per session, an early indicator of habit formation rather than one-off experimentation.

At Simplilearn, the business lens goes beyond price sensitivity. "For many learners, impact and relevance matter more than price alone," says Kumar, adding, "Paid learners typically come in with a defined objective and therefore, they are more likely to complete the course."

Measuring Success Beyond Revenue

While low-ticket pricing naturally limits per-course margins, edtech companies are clear that micro-learning is not judged solely on standalone revenue. Instead, success is measured across completion rates, repeat engagement and progression into deeper programmes.

"We focus more on impact than volume. A short-format course is successful when it helps a learner move closer to a clear career choice or a measurable skill outcome," says Barshikar.

BrightCHAMPS follows a similar philosophy. "The real value of short-format offerings lies in deepening engagement, strengthening learning habits, and building long-term relationships with families," says Bhushan. Over time, he notes, consistent engagement between structured classes has a direct impact on retention and trust, creating a more resilient business model.

From AI to Vernacular Learning

The demand for micro-learning is being driven by both content relevance and speed of change, particularly in areas like AI, cybersecurity and data. Simplilearn's most popular short-term offerings today focus on Generative AI and applied AI use cases, attracting learners across career stages and geographies.

"Demand for micro-credentials is emerging strongly across the US, the Middle East and India," says Kumar. "In fact, we are seeing growing interest from senior professionals, as this format supports their need for focused, targeted learning that can be applied immediately."

To widen access further, platforms are also experimenting with regional-language versions and enterprise-focused deployments.

Standalone Revenue or Gateway Product?

Looking ahead, founders largely agree that micro-learning will play a dual role: both as an entry point and, increasingly, as a meaningful standalone offering in high-demand areas.

"With rapid technological evolution, demand for quick, snackable content is growing," says Kumar, adding that 30–40 per cent of Simplilearn's AI portfolio could eventually be delivered through micro-credential formats.

Barshikar echoes this view. "Micro-learning will definitely contribute as a standalone offering, especially for early-career and mid-senior professionals looking for quick skill upgrades," he says.

As India's edtech market enters its next phase, micro-learning signals a shift in how platforms are built, less around size and duration, and more around speed, relevance and repeat monetisation.