As urban pet parenting rises, spending is shifting towards premium nutrition, grooming, wellness and services, reshaping the country's pet care market

What Indians spend on their pets, and why, is changing rapidly. The pet products category, once centred on basic food and accessories, is now being rebuilt around premiumisation, services, and the evolving idea of what pets mean to urban households.

India's pet care market has scaled rapidly, with total spending estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2024, almost twice its 2019 levels. Projections differ, but all point in the same direction. The industry is expected to grow to USD 7 billion by 2028, and potentially USD 25 billion by 2032, fuelled by higher pet adoption, premium consumption and the formalisation of retail. Most estimates place long-term growth at approximately 20 per cent CAGR.

"These numbers reflect not confusion, but transition," says Saurabh Jain, CEO of Zigly, a pet product brand, adding, "India is still under-penetrated in pet ownership compared to developed markets, but behaviourally, urban consumers are already moving towards global standards of pet parenting."

From Ownership to Parenting

At the heart of this growth is a cultural shift. According to Redseer, around 32 million Indian households had pets in 2024, up from about 26 million in 2019. Penetration remains low at roughly 10 per cent, compared to over 60 per cent in mature markets, but urban India is changing fast.

"Urban pet ownership has clearly moved from 'pet keeping' to 'pet parenting'," says Akshay Gupta, co-founder of Benny's Bowl, adding, "Pets are increasingly treated like family members, and that shows up in spending, whether it's fresh food, professional grooming or preventive healthcare."

Founders point to demographic shifts as key accelerators. Kartik Gupta, Co-founder of Goofy Tails, notes that adoption patterns themselves are evolving. "We're seeing a move from single dogs to multiple pets, from large dogs to smaller breeds, and a sharp rise in cat adoption. Single, unmarried and working women are adopting pets faster, and cat parents tend to be more curious and experimental in their buying behaviour," he said.

This humanisation has expanded the definition of pet care beyond food, pulling grooming, wellness and services into everyday spending.

Pet Food Dominates, But Premium is Rewriting the Category

Pet food remains the single largest pillar of India's pet care market, accounting for an estimated 70–80 per cent of total industry value. Depending on methodology, the segment is valued anywhere between USD 500 million to over USD 2.5 billion, with forecasts ranging from USD 1.6 billion by 2031 to USD 4.6 billion by 2034.

What founders agree on is not the number, but the nature of growth.

"There's a visible shift from home-cooked food and mass-market kibble to commercial, nutrient-balanced diets," says Jain. "Pet parents today ask about ingredients, sourcing and nutrition outcomes. Premiumisation is no longer defined by price, but by expectation."

At Benny's Bowl, this shows up in behaviour metrics. "We've seen repeat rates go as high as 56 per cent. Consumers are no longer bound by entry-level pricing. They're actively seeking clean-label, functional products that solve specific health needs," says Gupta.

Subscription behaviour is another signal. Kartik Gupta points out that customers are increasingly committing to monthly spends ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 15,000 on food alone. "That willingness to subscribe tells you trust has shifted," he says, adding, "Orthopaedic beds, collagen supplements and holistic nutrition are no longer fringe choices."

Services and Grooming are Growing Faster than Products

While food dominates volumes, services are growing faster. India's broader pet services market, including grooming, boarding, daycare and training, was valued at about USD 485 million in 2023 and is expected to cross USD 1 billion by 2030, growing at over 11 per cent CAGR. Grooming alone generated USD 246.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 415.8 million by 2030.

"Service-led categories are creating longer-lasting engagement," says Jain. "Grooming and vet services are not episodic purchases anymore. They're becoming part of a routine."

Gupta notes that grooming has become one of the fastest-evolving segments in metros. "People are opting for professional makeovers, mobile grooming vans and salons because travel with pets is hard," he says, adding, "Smaller dog breeds and cats have changed grooming needs entirely in Tier I cities."

For organised players, services are also a trust-building tool. "As a service-first brand, pet parents engage with us through vets and grooming, and then discover the right products under the same roof. That ecosystem approach is what keeps them coming back," Jain adds.

Wellness and Preventive Care: Early but Evolving

Preventive healthcare and wellness remain early-stage in India, but founders believe this could be the fastest-growing segment over the next five years. Supplements, clinical nutrition, insurance and digital vet consultations are gaining traction as pet parents think long-term.

"Most vets are still cautious unless they see results, but supplements like collagen, bone broth, sardine oil and holistic nutrition are being adopted for joint health, immunity and ageing," says Kartik Gupta.

Brands like Benny's Bowl are responding by launching a clinical nutrition range targeting gut health, renal care, allergies and weight management. "Pet parents today want to prevent problems, not react to them. That mindset is reshaping the demand," says Akshay Gupta.

Trust, Education and the Next Phase of Scale

Despite rapid growth, challenges remain. Premium adoption is still price-sensitive, awareness drops sharply outside Tier I cities, and regulatory clarity around labelling and standards is uneven. Traditional retail continues to favour high-volume, low-margin products, slowing the spread of new-age brands.

"The biggest barrier is education. About 85 per cent of Indian pet parents are first-timers," says Kartik Gupta.

Founders agree that the next phase of growth will be less about discounting and more about credibility. "Scale will come from trust, accessibility and integrated solutions. Brands that invest in education, technology and community will win," Jain says.

Akshay Gupta echoes this sentiment. "India's pet care market is entering a phase where science, transparency and consistency will matter more than aggressive sales. Brands that listen closely to pet parents and back their claims with expertise will lead the category."