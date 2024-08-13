According to International Energy Agency, (IEA), Global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 0.9 per cent or 321 Mt in 2022, reaching a new high of over 36.8 Gt.

Google, the behemoth of the tech industry known for its bold strides in technology and sustainability, has recently revealed something that sent a shockwave through the sustainability community and shook its own carefully crafted image as a leader in corporate responsibility, nearly 50 per cent surge in carbon emissions.

For years, Google had touted ambitious climate goals, aiming to be carbon neutral since its inception and pledging to power all its operations with renewable energy. However, the recent disclosure of increased emissions threatened to undermine these promises.

Environmental advocates and industry watchdogs were quick to point out the implications: if Google, with all its resources and technological prowess, struggled to curb emissions, what did this mean for the rest of the tech sector?

Piyush Sohani, Country Director, Sistema.bio said that the rapid digitization and widespread adoption of AI, are causing an alarming increase in carbon emissions. Tech giants, heavily reliant on cloud services and data infrastructure, face a significant challenge as their AI-driven operations contribute substantially to this rise.

"What started as a tool for innovation has quickly evolved into a major emitter of carbon, catching industry leaders off guard. Google's recent revelation serves as a wake-up call for all tech giants to re-evaluate and accelerate their commitments to become carbon neutral. As the world confronts a climate crisis, the tech industry bears a crucial responsibility to lead by example, developing innovative technologies and implementing strategies that minimize environmental harm," Sohani added.

He said that accountability must coexist with profitability; corporations must transparently address and reduce their CO2 emissions. Environmental sustainability cannot be an afterthought in an AI-driven future. It is imperative that every sector prioritizes a climate-friendly approach to ensure sustainable growth.

Goldman Sachs has a forecast of a 15 per cent CAGR in data centre power demand from 2023-2030, driving data centres to make up 8 per cent of total US power demand by 2030 from about 3 per cent currently.

"We now see a 2.4 per cent CAGR in US power demand growth through 2030 from 2022 levels vs. ~0 per cent over the last decade. Of the 2.4 per cent, about 90 bps of that is tied to data centers," the report said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group has said that the disclosure made by the tech giant is a stark reminder that sustainability goals must be continuously reassessed and reinforced.

"The tech industry has the innovation and resources to lead the fight against climate change, but it requires unwavering transparency and genuine action. It's imperative for companies to integrate sustainable strategies at every level to ensure a resilient future for our planet," Mittal added.

Raising a concern for the industry and environment, Bharath Bommai, Managing Partner, IBCube Consultancies said that companies across the industry must rethink their environmental policies, from operational practices to supply chain management, to ensure that they are in line with climate goals.

"This finding calls into question the sustainability promises of tech giants, underlining the difficulties of true environmental leadership as well as the critical need for accountability and transparency. The future outlook hinges on proactive measures and transformative initiatives prioritizing sustainability at every level," he added.

"Emissions shrank by more than 5% in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic cut energy demand. In 2021, emissions rebounded past pre-pandemic levels, growing more than 6% in tandem with economic stimulus and the roll-out of vaccines," IEA stated.

Speaking on the matter, Bharat Gite, MD & CEO, Taural India, said, "The industry-wide implications are clear: we all share a collective responsibility in the fight against climate change. It is imperative for businesses across all sectors to reassess and fortify their environmental strategies. Our future hinges on our ability to collaborate and implement innovative, long-term solutions."

Taural added, "Transforming sustainability pledges into tangible actions is crucial. This moment demands unified, decisive action to ensure a sustainable future. We are in this together."

Looking ahead, the tech industry faces a pivotal moment. The fallout from Google's emission surge is likely to catalyze broader changes.

Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces Limited said that the situation challenges the sincerity of sustainability pledges across industries and emphasizes the urgent need for real corporate responsibility in fighting climate change.

"The challenges in sectors like real estate, where sustainability is often overlooked, are significant. Despite consuming 40 per cent of global energy and raw materials, totalling a staggering three billion tonnes annually, the real estate sector's sustainability efforts are lacking. Buildings are responsible for 20 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Therefore, we must be mindful of reducing carbon emissions in every aspect of our industry," Vadodaria said.

Other major tech company sustainability plans are also challenged by the proliferation of data centres. They caused Microsoft's emissions to grow 29 percent above its 2020 baseline, the company said in an environmental sustainability report in May.

Ayush Patodia, Associate Vice President, Avalon Consulting said that increased emissions will challenge their goal of running on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid they operate on by 2030. It would also be difficult for them to achieve 50 per cent reduction in Scope 1, 2 emissions.

"The developments would have industry-wide implications of increase in demand for specialized energy-efficient hardware for semiconductors and data centres. It might also lead to increased investment in carbon capture technologies and more aggressive policy advocacy for emissions reductions," he added.