In 3 to 5 Years Emami's Portfolio Will Be Sharper: Harsha V Agarwal, MD When it comes to acquisitions, we are not boxed in by size or scale. If we see potential, we act. Big or small—what matters is strategic fit, says Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Emami is working on building new engines of growth—health foods, nutrition, pet care and aloe vera based fruit juices—each one a deliberate strategic bet. "In three to five years, our portfolio will be much sharper and future-proof. When it comes to acquisitions, we are not boxed in by size or scale. If we see potential, we act. Big or small—what matters is strategic fit. And equally, at the right price. That is the only filter. Large players are acquiring agile, high-growth startups— recognising that speed, relevance and adaptability are now key to staying ahead," said Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

A few years ago, Emami identified the need to be present in aspirational, high-growth segments and acted early and invested in new age startups. Today, The Man Company and Brillare, both now wholly owned, contribute more than five percent to the topline and are the core of the new-age premium portfolio. While The Man Company has seen nearterm volatility, the MD is confident that with the right operational pivots and brand-building focus, the potential remains significant. "We are equally bullish on our healthcare business, where we are driving innovation and scale through Zanducare, our D2C platform. This digital-first vertical has already launched over 100 products tailored to online health-conscious consumers and is building a strong brand moat in an increasingly personalised wellness landscape," he added.

As a company, it is debt-free, cash-rich and agile. If an opportunity aligns with the long-term vision it doesnt shy away from investing.

A core strength of Emami today lies in the quality of its revenue mix. Nearly 45 percent of its revenues come from high-growth and strategically important areas— modern trade, e-commerce and institutional channels, strategic subsidiaries like The Man Company and Brillare and advancing international business. Quick commerce platforms are transforming access and convenience, leading to a rethinking of traditional general trade and modern trade strategies, and sparking innovation in packaging and impulse-driven product formats.

These verticals, alongside the company's core portfolio, provide both scale and resilience to its growth engine. "If the business demands higher investment today, we do not think twice. Because we know what it takes to win. Growth without conviction is fragile. Ours is built on foresight. We are ambitious on the top line. But we are equally aggressive on efficiency. Every rupee saved is a rupee reinvested—into brands, innovation and scale. We fuel growth without compromising on profitability. That is sharp execution and that is the Emami mindset," he added.
Shrabona Ghosh

Senior Correspondent

I write on corporates and lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations', wherein I cover large enterprises across technology, auto, FMCG and avaition. I engage in CEO dialogues and run my podcast series: The Big Bosses. You can reach out to me at gshrabona@entrepreneurindia.com

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Nasscom Selects 37 Startups for Third Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Strong Exits and Deal Values Signal Maturing PE Market In India

India's private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investment landscape in 2025 reflects a market navigating both macroeconomic headwinds and sectoral realignments: In the first half of the year, PE/VC investments totaled USD 26.4 billion across 593 deals, according to the latest data from the EY-IVCA Mid-Year Report.

By Prince Kariappa
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

In Praise of Small Data: 3 Guidelines for High-Performing Teams

Observe, listen and make small adjustments to create a supportive and functional work environment.

By Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry