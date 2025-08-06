When it comes to acquisitions, we are not boxed in by size or scale. If we see potential, we act. Big or small—what matters is strategic fit, says Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Emami is working on building new engines of growth—health foods, nutrition, pet care and aloe vera based fruit juices—each one a deliberate strategic bet. "In three to five years, our portfolio will be much sharper and future-proof. When it comes to acquisitions, we are not boxed in by size or scale. If we see potential, we act. Big or small—what matters is strategic fit. And equally, at the right price. That is the only filter. Large players are acquiring agile, high-growth startups— recognising that speed, relevance and adaptability are now key to staying ahead," said Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

A few years ago, Emami identified the need to be present in aspirational, high-growth segments and acted early and invested in new age startups. Today, The Man Company and Brillare, both now wholly owned, contribute more than five percent to the topline and are the core of the new-age premium portfolio. While The Man Company has seen nearterm volatility, the MD is confident that with the right operational pivots and brand-building focus, the potential remains significant. "We are equally bullish on our healthcare business, where we are driving innovation and scale through Zanducare, our D2C platform. This digital-first vertical has already launched over 100 products tailored to online health-conscious consumers and is building a strong brand moat in an increasingly personalised wellness landscape," he added.

As a company, it is debt-free, cash-rich and agile. If an opportunity aligns with the long-term vision it doesnt shy away from investing.

A core strength of Emami today lies in the quality of its revenue mix. Nearly 45 percent of its revenues come from high-growth and strategically important areas— modern trade, e-commerce and institutional channels, strategic subsidiaries like The Man Company and Brillare and advancing international business. Quick commerce platforms are transforming access and convenience, leading to a rethinking of traditional general trade and modern trade strategies, and sparking innovation in packaging and impulse-driven product formats.

These verticals, alongside the company's core portfolio, provide both scale and resilience to its growth engine. "If the business demands higher investment today, we do not think twice. Because we know what it takes to win. Growth without conviction is fragile. Ours is built on foresight. We are ambitious on the top line. But we are equally aggressive on efficiency. Every rupee saved is a rupee reinvested—into brands, innovation and scale. We fuel growth without compromising on profitability. That is sharp execution and that is the Emami mindset," he added.