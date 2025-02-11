Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Motors' UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), made a historic decision for its Indian market in 2024. For the first time in JLR's history of 54 years, the company announced the manufacturing of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. From there on, it has been an onward and upward journey for the brand's presence in the country.



What's next? "Introducing limited-edition models tailored specifically for the Indian market, offering unique features and design elements that resonate with Indian high net worth individuals (HNIs), is one of our focus areas for the next two-three years. JLR in India is the one of the fast-growing luxury automotive brands, and notably, it's achieving this growth while maintaining profitability," Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India told Entrepreneur India.

"Given the strong demand for our locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we're planning to scale up production," he added.

The roadmap ahead, expansion plans



India remains a vital market for JLR, and the brand is committed to strengthening its presence as a leading luxury automotive brand here, "We aim to strengthen our position by expanding the product portfolio, with focus on SV variants which cater to the demand of our discerning clients, seeking exclusivity, niche luxury and high-performance. JLR would be introducing new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) models, starting with the Range Rover, as part of its commitment to electrification. These moves will be coupled with calibrated expansion of our retail network," the MD said, sharing the road map ahead.

In May 2024, JLR announced the local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. The local manufacturing of these iconic models was a significant step towards Range Rover consolidating its position as a desirable modern luxury SUV brand in India. Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, and Range Rover Evoque have been locally manufactured in the country for the past several years.



"Local manufacturing has positively impacted our sales. Currently, all our locally manufactured models cater to the domestic market. Furthermore, introduction of a limited-edition model inspired by Tiger and exquisitely crafted for the Indian Market, the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition strengthened the brand's appeal," he said.

Explaining the sustainability goals of the brand, the MD emphasized the aim to achieve carbon net zero by 2039 through the decarbonization of its manufacturing & operations, supply chain and vehicle emissions as part of its modernization efforts.



What's driving growth for JLR in India?



According to the latest Tata Motors Q3 FY25 results, JLR contributed a significant portion to Tata Motors' overall sales, with its revenue for the quarter reaching £7.5 billion, representing a major chunk of the company's total revenue, and marking a robust performance with record quarterly revenue for the luxury brand. The brand witnessed exceptional demand for Defender – its highest seller in the category.



In 2024, India's luxury car market crossed a significant milestone, surpassing fifty thousand units for the first time. The market has witnessed consistent growth at the top end of the luxury segment and this is where JLR operates. The growth is driven by increasing GDP, expanding HNI population driving demand for luxury consumables, including automobiles. Growing aspirational value, where luxury cars are increasingly seen as status symbols, is driving demand among affluent consumers.

"At JLR India, the overall growth was driven by a combination of strong brand equity, world class product portfolio with a focus on special editions and delivery of exceptional client experience. Growing disposable incomes enable consumers to indulge in premium luxury cars. Continuous efforts to strengthen customer service with camps across the country has ensured ease of ownership and peace of mind," the MD quipped.



The rebranding and its aftereffects



In 2024, Jaguar unveiled a complete overhaul of its brand identity, leaving behind much of its traditional legacy. The Internet seems divided over the transition: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar being amplified under the House of Brands approach.



The Indian MD, remains optimistic about the rebranding. "This recent rebranding marks an exciting milestone for the company in its evolution. We expect the new corporate identity to embody the elegance, modernity, and forward-thinking essence that JLR is known for. The House of Brands approach will amplify the unique DNA of each brand," Amba explained.

Land Rover will remain a key part of the company's DNA and it will continue as a heritage mark – remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites – underpinning the world‑class Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands as it reinforces the company's commitment to its roots.

"We expect that this rebranding will not only remove ambiguity but also accelerate the delivery of JLR's vision to be proud creators of modern luxury," he concluded.