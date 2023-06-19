Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's world, we've all experienced the frustration of finding our desired product out of stock. However, the underlying issue behind these three simple words is a costly problem: supply chain disruption. Recent reports from 3PL Central, an American cloud-based warehouse management system solution company, revealed that global businesses suffered a staggering loss of US$184 million in 2021 due to supply chain disruptions alone. Recognizing the severity of this issue, entrepreneur Manoj Ahuja founded Originscale, an organization specializing in supply chain product development and niche consulting, based in the United States.

"Supply chain disruptions pose significant challenges to the current economy, causing sales and production setbacks," says Ahuja, who boasts two decades of experience in the field. "Traditional supply chain management methods do not effectively address this problem, and even modern solutions only provide information without accurate predictions. However, the internet is teeming with data that can serve as warning signals. Our solution enables customers to predict supply shortages before vendors inform them of order cancellations or delays, allowing them to take proactive measures and be prepared for such situations." Notably, Originscale goes beyond predictions by introducing transparency, trust, and credibility into the supply chain, democratizing critical information to help consumers make informed choices.

Leveraging his expertise in product development, digital technologies, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, Manoj Ahuja has developed cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to enhance their business performance. The incorporation of AI, robotics, drones, and blockchain technology enables Originscale's solutions to focus on smart automation, dynamic inventory management, and omni-channel order management, all supported by real-time data for comprehensive control over manufacturing and order processing.

As the leader of Originscale's product and technology teams, Ahuja assumes responsibility for product delivery and oversees the end-to-end operations of the organization. He explains, "We provide best-in-class inventory control solutions that seamlessly integrate with our clients' existing channels and locations, helping them optimize inventory turnover, manage manufacturing and sales inventory efficiently, and make intelligent purchasing decisions backed by data analytics."

Originscale offers a proprietary product suite catering to manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, white label companies, and digital commerce businesses. They provide both off-the-shelf and customized software products to meet the unique needs of their customers. Ahuja emphasizes the significance of technological innovation for the future success of Originscale, stating, "We employ artificial intelligence algorithms to derive accurate conclusions from various internet sources, leveraging lessons learned from previous disruptions. By understanding our clients' supply chains, our software continually improves its ability to predict potential problems."

Ahuja firmly believes that the lack of safety measures in supply chains could potentially give rise to the next global pandemic, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize research in this area. He actively explores how technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain, can enhance the safety, security, transparency, and resilience of supply chains.

Beyond their supply chain solutions, Originscale extends its services to the realm of digital marketing for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) clients. Ahuja explains, "While many digital marketers focus solely on running ads and driving traffic to online stores, our approach is data-driven and relies on time-tested marketing strategies. We curate solutions tailored specifically to each D2C business, resulting in the development of brands that not only attract new buyers but also foster long-term loyalty among existing customers."

The company also provides consultancy services to D2C businesses in crafting tailormade strategies that work efficiently to yield desired results. From assessment& recommendations to go-to-market strategy& plan and digital transformation it assists in every aspect of conducting a successful D2C business including the execution of the strategy with clearly defined outcome.

With the US D2C industry projected to reach $213 billion this year, the support of a resilient supply chain becomes vital for its growth. Ahuja has devoted considerable attention to this aspect and has played a significant role in making Originscale outrival many other providers working in the same domain. Ahuja's business vision is backed by a upright intent of doing away with opaqueness and unreliability that is wreaking havoc on the environment, humans, animals, and communities.