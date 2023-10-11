'Network In Action Will Continue Harnessing Technological Advancements to Bolster Connectivity'

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the sun continues to rise in the digital era, industries across the spectrum find themselves at a crossroads, facing a stark choice: adapt to technological evolution or be enveloped by obsolescence. Network In Action (NIA), is one such organization that has sculpted its niche in the business networking arena, embodying technological adaptation and innovation as its cardinal principles.

Technology a game changer

According to Scott Talley, Founder of NIA, incorporating technology been a game-changer for NIA in differentiating itself in the business networking industry. "In the networking space, there are literally hundreds of players all offering pretty much the same thing. From our inception, NIA has leveraged technology by implementing a mobile app that facilitates continuous networking among members. This app enables members to easily connect, share information, and give and receive referrals," says Talley.

He shares that it doesn't stop with the app. "Every time we have come across a challenge with networking, we try to find a solution with technology. Whether that is utilizing technology to help members when they need a sub, helping franchise owners schedule one-to-ones between members, or rating a member's service after their performance, NIA has brought technology to our franchise owners and members that makes their lives more efficient," shares Talley.

For the same NIA first approached the market and introduced a monthly commitment instead of weekly, which many said would never work. "One must look no further than all the social media platforms out there to see the impact they've had on relationships. If you build technology specifically as we have just for the networking space, the results can be staggering," he adds.

With new networking organizations increasing significantly over the last 6 to 8 years, NIA has safeguarded its relevance and sustained growth amidst the technological evolutions within the business networking sector.

"Since, the sale of BNI to a private equity firm many former BNI volunteers now wonder why they would spend their time growing a private equity firm's bottom line and not their own wealth. At NIA we are always thinking about technology and recently have added AI to our toolbox for franchise owners as well as members. By embedding technology into our DNA, NIA has offered an accessible and efficient networking platform, which is especially relevant in a digital age where online interactions and mobile accessibility are paramount for engaging members and maintaining activity," says Talley.

Overcoming challenges posed by Covid-19

The existing technological infrastructure of NIA, facilitated a smoother transition to the remote and virtual engagement necessitated by the pandemic, allowing members to sustain networking activities despite physical distancing norms. Talley tells at NIA they took advantage of the extra time members had and created a daily virtual meeting to help people navigate through this difficult time it was called the Daily Dose. "In addition, our technology was the perfect answer to keep people communicating with each other as well and we created entire new agendas every month for two years so that members would never have to sit on a Zoom and stare at a screen. So, of the day we did not just turn the ship around in the middle of the ocean we doubled in size in both years of the pandemic, and I think that's a testament to the value of our technology and methodology and most importantly our franchise leaders who are not volunteers and we're willing to take the extra steps to ensure the success of our members."

Facilitating international networking and global connections

During the pandemic, NIA started Network With The Nations where people can get online once a month and get to know each other across the country and globe. "The digital platform enables members to connect beyond local or regional boundaries, providing potential access to a global network of professionals and businesses that can share insights, business, and opportunities. Now watch in India, Canada, and the UAE this will become more powerful for our members."

He believes that its largest challenge is ensuring every member knows what is available to them. "In 2021 we started offering a new member virtual onboarding that takes about 20 minutes. During this onboarding, we provide two videos for the member's use, a Google My Business page consultation and we add software that aids in helping them manage more 4- and 5-star reviews. Once a member sees how accessible our technology is and is usable for all, they can maintain engagement in a virtual networking environment combined with the important face-to-face encounters monthly."

Going forward, NIA wants to be on the cutting edge of technology. "NIA will continue harnessing technological advancements to bolster connectivity, facilitate richer interactions among members, and leverage data analytics to create more meaningful and valuable networking opportunities."

He strongly believe that technology is the great differentiator in businesses, and advices entrepreneurs to "Harness a way to utilize technology to separate yourself from others in your space and you will be wildly successful."