Open Acquires Consumer Neo-Banking Platform Finin For $10 Million The acquisition will empower banks and financial institutions to launch digital banking services

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Open

Open, Asia's fastest-growing SME neo-banking platform, has acquired Finin for $10 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Finin was the first consumer neo-banking platform to be launched in India in 2019. The acquisition will strengthen Open's Cloud-native financial OS BankingStack and empower banks and financial institutions to launch and complement digital banking services. It will further enhance the no-code embedded finance platform Zwitch and will also empower SMEs using the Open SME neo-banking platform to offer salary accounts for employees along with the integrated payroll module, said a statement.

"The acquisition of Finin adds strategic value to Open's offering in the Cloud-native enterprise banking and embedded finance space. Today, Open powers over 15 banks in India and two banks in southeast Asia mostly in the business banking space. With the addition of Finin, Open will be able to offer holistic business and consumer banking propositions to banks that are looking to enhance the digital banking experiences for its customers," said Anish Achuthan, co-founder and CEO, Open Financial Technologies.

"When we first launched Finin, I promised my squad that we would make a hallmark in the fintech industry and show Indian consumers what neo-banking can really do for them. Now with the acquisition by Open, I am absolutely convinced that we are reaching that goal. The outcome of a consumer-facing neo-banking platform working hand-in-hand with a B2B neo-banking platform is going to be exemplary," said Suman Gandham, co-founder and CEO of Finin.

Founded in 2017, Open offers a neo-banking platform that brings together all the tools used by small businesses and integrates it with the business current account. The Open platform today powers close to 2 million SMEs and processes over $24 billion in annualized transactions. The platform also adds over 100,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest growing SME-focused neo-banking platform globally, added the statement.
Shrabona Ghosh

Senior Correspondent

I write on corporates and lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations', wherein I cover large enterprises across technology, auto, FMCG and avaition. I engage in CEO dialogues and run my podcast series: The Big Bosses. You can reach out to me at gshrabona@entrepreneurindia.com

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
News and Trends

Praan Health Raises INR 8.5 Cr to Expand Chronic Care Services

The seed funding round was led by Rainmatter Investments, with additional participation from WEH Ventures and angel investors such as Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, along with Arjun Vaidya.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Why IITs Produce Some of India's Most Successful Startup Founders

As per industry data, between 2015 and early 2025, India saw 113,360 tech startups being founded. Of these, 7,141 startups, close to 6.3 percent, came from IIT alumni

By Saumyangi Yadav
News and Trends

QuickShift Bags INR 22 Cr in Pre-Series A Round Led by Atomic Capital

QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

By Entrepreneur Staff