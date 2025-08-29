Reliance expects the FMCG business to hit a revenue of INR one lakh crore in five years, making it the fastest FMCG business to reach this milestone

At the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) said that Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. The move is aimed at consolidating all of the group's consumer brands under one focused company, enabling greater scale, sharper strategy, and long-term value creation. Reliance expects the FMCG business to hit a revenue of INR one lakh crore in five years, making it the fastest FMCG business to reach this milestone.

"Our Consumer Products business, RCPL, is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. This will consolidate all our consumer brands into a single, sharply focused company. As a separate company, RCPL will give this business the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth. It will provide the agility to respond quickly to changing consumer trends and competitive dynamics. It will also allow us to attract the best talent in the industry, offering them a clear mandate and an exciting growth platform," Ambani said while addressing the AGM.

Isha Ambani underlined Reliance Retail's confidence in achieving over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). She attributed to eight growth enablers, each of which has already demonstrated measurable performance. Unmatched consumer insights, product development engine, sourcing ecosystem, omni-channel architecture, expansive market reach, empowering merchants, tech-led capabilities and its employee base.

"The rural markets, consisting of 900 million consumers, are driving 65 per cent of the FMCG growth. They are adopting global-quality branded products faster than urban markets, this combination of a rising middle class and accelerating rural adoption marks an unmissable consumption opportunity," Ambani added.

The country's 350 million middle-class households have a combined purchasing power exceeding INR 100 lakh crore ($1.2 trillion) and represent 600 million digitally native and increasingly brand-conscious consumers who seek premium experiences at affordable prices.

"RCPL's phenomenal growth is guaranteed by the consumption boom in India, our world-class supply chain, and advanced manufacturing capabilities," she added.