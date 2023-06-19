Kaye has launched LEAP Program to benefit every entrepreneur to get the guidance and support of industry experts, gaining invaluable knowledge on how to start, grow, and scale their business ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Strategic Investor Shaan Kaye has launched the Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Accelerator Program (LEAP) to help aspiring lifestyle entrepreneurs achieve success in India and the United States. The program aims to create and empower 100,000 new lifestyle entrepreneurs, including digital, e-commerce, coaching, consulting, media, technopreneurs, authors, and creative and disruptive entrepreneurs.

Shaan Kaye, an accomplished entrepreneur with a doctorate in entrepreneurship, an MBA in digital marketing, and over 25 years of experience is committed to promoting creativity and empowering business owners. He has established numerous companies from inception to initial public offering, secured over $100 million in venture capital and private equity investments, and provided initial seed funding for over 150 startups across three continents. He is the Founder of California Intercontinental University, Irvine, CA and elected Chairman of the American Creators and Entrepreneurs Network. Launching LEAP Program will benefit every entrepreneur to get the guidance and support of industry experts, gaining invaluable knowledge on how to start, grow, and scale their business ventures.

The benefits of becoming a lifestyle entrepreneur are endless, including the independence and freedom to work on your terms, the ability to create a fulfilling career path, and the potential to achieve significant financial success. With the LEAP program, entrepreneurs can leverage the latest trends and innovations in their respective industries, turning their passion into a profitable business venture.

Recent reports indicate a surge in lifestyle entrepreneurs in the United States, with the number of solopreneurs and freelancers projected to reach an astounding 90.1 million by 2028, which will drive $120 Billion in income to Indian solopreneurs and freelancers. This amazing opportunity will create over a million multi-millionaires in India by 2030. Similarly, India is experiencing a significant shift, driven by government initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and the country's impressive projected GDP growth of 7.5% in 2023 and 8.5% in 2024, fostering a conducive environment for expanding small and medium enterprises.

India's potential for entrepreneurial success is vast, with the nation on track to become the third-largest economy globally by 2030 and a staggering 10 trillion-dollar economy in the foreseeable future. The study by Boston Consulting Group and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation further emphasizes this potential, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% for the Indian gig economy, which is expected to reach a market size of approximately $455 billion by 2023.

As India continues to experience rapid industrial development, modernization, and digital transformation, the demand for skilled freelancers, solopreneurs, and entrepreneurs is set to skyrocket. With an estimated 100 million new jobs to be created in the next decade, the potential for growth and success for lifestyle entrepreneurs is truly endless.

Enrollment for the LEAP program is now open, and interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply early and secure their place in this life-changing program.

For more information about the Billion Dollar Unicorn Startup Program and how to participate, visit www.ShaanKaye.com.