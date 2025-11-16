Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ankita Vashistha is a name that resonates in India's venture capital space for her clear-eyed focus on transformative innovation. As the founder and managing partner of Arise Ventures, she backs startups that aim to reshape industries with technology at their core.

"We back bold and visionary founders building tech-enabled, scalable, and sustainable businesses," she said. Her fund is sharply focused on three verticals: Enterprise AI, Healthtech, and Consumertech Brands. Each investment is driven by what she describes as "inclusive innovation with potential for cross-border impact."

Arise Ventures invests primarily in early-stage startups, from seed to Series A. "This is where we can make the biggest difference: shaping go-to-market strategies, helping founders find product-market fit, and laying the foundation for scale," Ankita explained.

Despite the current buzz around consumer fintech and direct-to-consumer brands, she believes deep tech and AI infrastructure remain underexplored. "These areas offer long-term transformative potential," she added.

When asked about startups from smaller cities, Ankita makes it clear there is no urban bias. "We evaluate them on equal footing," she said. "Bharat-first innovation often offers more headroom for disruption, especially in agritech and vernacular SaaS."

Regulatory and infrastructure challenges, while real, are not deterrents for her. "Founders who can navigate constraints often build more resilient businesses," she stated.

What does she look for in a founding team? "Clarity of vision, resilience, and the ability to execute with velocity and global scale," she emphasised. Her team goes beyond capital, offering hands-on help with talent, partnerships, and strategy.

One standout company in her portfolio is Streamingo.ai. "Their deep tech expertise and sector-specific AI application immediately stood out," she added.

With a target fund size of INR 500 crore and over 50 startups globally across three funds, Arise Ventures is eyeing the next wave. "AI infrastructure, healthtech, and digital platforms for tier II and beyond—these are tectonic shifts in how India builds and innovates," Ankita concluded.

Facts: