The King of Content to Commerce

The Good Glamm Group leverages technology to directly connect with consumers, understanding their beauty needs and then create products that are more relevant for them. It then further uses technology to give consumers tools to make their digital beauty and personal care experience more seamless. Whether it's through digital communities where they can share their skin care problems and seek solutions from other consumers, WhatsApp period trackers that make it easy for them to track their periods, or Virtual Try On tools to digitally try their favorite shades of lipstick.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group

The Good Glamm Group claims to be the largest DTC Beauty Personal Care company in India with over 10 million transacted customers on its website and app and 1.5 million orders a month on its website and app.

On the impact they've had so far, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, of The Good Glamm Group, states, "I think the DNA of our company is to Think Audacious and Execute with Speed. These traits ensure that we are constantly innovating and staying ahead on execution."

The group grew nearly 6x last year and this year they are aiming at about 4x. In the coming year, they will be entering the Men's category, adding a new EBO channel, and also making large bets in the International markets. Sharing his views on the path to profitability, Sanghvi says, "Once you start hitting scale, then operating leverage is very high in our business. If we are able to control marketing costs, then profitability is achievable."

Tech Stack