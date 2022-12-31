The Talent provider

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Darwinbox offers full-suite Human Capital Management (HCM) Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition & Onboarding, Talent Management, Payroll, and EX orchestration. Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, of Darwinbox states, "The product continues to evolve on two key axes – one - How can we enable HR with the depth and control they need to be agile in the everchanging business reality. And second, adding breadth with a robust employee service ecosystem. With 750+ customers and 2M+ employees on the platform, Darwinbox has been able to create an impact across companies like TataCliq, Kopi kenangan, Duroflex, PhonePe, and More Retail, Adani Wilmar.

Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox

Some of the key areas where they have been able to win for the customers is to gain efficiency in HR Service delivery, recruitment, and onboarding. The platform has helped customers with better organizational design to support the evolving needs of the business like Smart talent management and less compliance management.

Darwinbox has an elaborate and dynamic framework to arrive at a product roadmap that includes customer feedback, addressing a rapidly evolving market reality – changing employee expectations, evolving models of work, and a rapidly transforming workplace. In the words of Chennamaneni, "With 60% of our team dedicated to product and engineering, R&D is a heavy focus for us. We have added HR transformation leaders to our team in Product, CS, Implementation, and GTM leaders with years of functional experience in HR."

Going forward, Darwinbox is expanding in newer geographies – SEA, MENA, USA, and other geographies.

Tech Stack