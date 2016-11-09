Three Indo-American Make Political History In US Elections

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indo-American politicians are making history in U.S. elections with Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi and Kamala Harris winning the race.Through all the debates,controversies, and crazy campaigns, here are the three Indo-Americans from the historic election race.

Second-Time Lucky In Congressional Run

Indo- American Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi today won the Chicago-area U.S. House seat defeating Republican former Elmhurst Mayor Pete DiCianni. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth jumped into the U.S. Senate race. Krishnamoorthi,43, won the 8th Congressional District, given up by Tammy Duckworth who won the Illinois Senate race.

Interestingly, with the second attempt, he becomes the second Indo-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives.

Born in New Delhi, Krishnamoorthi currently serves as the President of Sivananthan Laboratories, a high-tech business incubator focused on fostering cutting-edge, fundamental research and development,

He is advocating policies to help working families, including equal pay for equal work, paid sick and maternity leave, raising the federal minimum wage and making college more affordable.

"Thank you! I'm honored and humbled to be the next Congressman of #Illinois' 8th District! #IL08," Krishnamoorthi tweeted on his victory.

The First Indo-American US Senator

California Attorney General Kamala Harris has won the race for an open California Senate seat against Rep. Loretta Sanchez, becoming the first Indo-American Senator in history to represent California in the Senate.

Harris, entered the Senate race after Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) announced her retirement. In the U.S. Senate, Harris will fight for various issues like civil rights ,justice, equality,criminal justice reform and foreign policy.Born in Oakland,Harris currently serves as a mentor to college students.

"We must not despair. We must not be overwhelmed or throw up our hands. It is time to roll up our sleeves and fight for who we are! I could not do any of this without you. Thank you for your support. Let's get to work! ," She tweeted to thank all her supporters.

India-born Pramila Jayapal defeated Brady Walkinshaw in Washington State Senate Seat. The state senator has spent the last twenty years working both internationally and domestically as a leading national advocate for women's, immigrants', civil, and human rights.

In a heartfelt statement on Twitter, Jayapal said, "Thank you for your support, faith, and confidence, and for standing up for the values of our country — values that welcomed me as a 16-year-old immigrant and let me serve as the next Congresswoman from the 7th Congressional District."

Jayapal also joins Kamala Harris as the first Indian-American woman to win the U.S. Senate.

Unfortunately, another Indo-American Democrat Peter Jacob lost the New Jersey seat against Congressman Leonard Lance by a margin of 15 percent votes.

