India's electronics sector will soon be one of the best in the world as a result of the increasing demand for semiconductor components. It is also witnessing fast-paced electrification with the electric veh­icle (EV) market growing very rapidly. Furthermore, there is enhanced use of precision electronics, enlarged government support and initiatives, and digitalization penetrating all sectors. Driving advancements in healthcare, industrial automation, communication infrastructure, aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics, Analog Devices, the Massachusetts-headquartered semiconductor company, is on an innovation spree in the Indian market.

Analog Devices India (ADI) is consistent in its R&D in EV technology, with a strong focus on smart sensors and precision management tools for sustainable transportation solutions, particularly in the e-2W segment. With significant investments in technological advancements, ADI aims to catalyze the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. "Our offerings optimize electric vehicle battery performance through advanced software algorithms and real-time data analysis, extending battery lifespan, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, enabling EVs to travel farther, charge faster and improve their performance through vehicle lifetime," said Vivek Tyagi, MD, Sales at Analog Devices.

The two-wheeler industry in India is expected to achieve a significant milestone, where 50 per cent of its sales are predicted to be composed of electric vehicles by 2030. In addition, automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing have become common due to the Industry 4.0 revolution. Advanced medical electronics and telehealth solutions are increasingly being sought after in India. "ADI's broad product mix and targeted investments can take advantage of these trends that will drive growth for the company in India while supporting aspirations of the Indian electronics sector," he added.

ADI is investing heavily in the Indian market, and it has been growing its physical presence through a series of moves, including strengthening R&D capabilities and enhancing the sales and marketing team. ADI seeks to build the Indian market through an active approach. This involves developing a knowledgeable and skilled workforce to meet the increasing demand for technology solutions. "We aim to expand our client base across various industries and regions thereby enhancing our market reachability. Furthermore, ADI is customizing products for India's consumers' specification needs, and forming alliances with suppliers to strengthen their position in their target markets."

Developing advanced technological solutions that suit the global product lines bolsters ADI's position globally. "Our strategic projects address both regional and global market needs, leveraging a diverse mix of talent. Almost 80% of our workforce in India are engineers and we aim to provide a constant upskilling opportunity to them, keeping them updated in the dynamic technology landscape. Furthermore, we facilitate interaction between our global and local industry partners to drive innovation and technological advancement. By adding new R&D facilities in India, we want to support and uplift start-ups and entrepreneurs in the semiconductor space, thereby fulfilling the role of incubators for the growing Indian semiconductor industry. We are also constantly developing our innovative capacities, therefore developing solutions specifically catering to the Indian market," he explained, sharing insights into India expansion plans.