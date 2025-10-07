Multiple innovative products in nutrition and personal care are coming in the next three to four months and we should be back at double-digit growth continued forward, says Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A month into the acquisition of Comfort Click Limited (CCL), Zydus Wellness, is on track to achieve double digit growth in FY26.

CCL marked Zydus Wellness' first overseas acquisition and its entry into the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment. Comfort Click operating in the U.K. and major markets of Europe, posted revenues of GBP 134 million for the financial year ended on 30 Jun 2025 with a five-year CAGR of 57 per cent.

With this acquisition Zydus Wellness is strengthening its global capabilities, expanding its presence in digital health and personal wellness and exploring sustainable business models.

"Comfort Click has been doing well from a bottom-line perspective as well. It's getting launched in the US and we are seeing potential to bring it to more countries, including India. The products are still not available in India, and since the market has different policies, we'll see how it shapes up here," said Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness.

In late 2024, Zydus Wellness acquired Naturell India, the company behind the RiteBite Max Protein brand, for INR 390 crore to expand its presence in the healthy snacking and nutrition market.

Despite two successful acquisitions, and double digit growth in the first quarter of calendar year(CY) 2026, the company faced challenges in the second quarter of CY26. The CEO is confident about getting back on track.

"The continued performance of good double-digit growth went through the first quarter. We continued with great momentum and then April mayhem happened due to unexpected pre-season rains, which wiped off a major portion of our critical summer business, Glucon-D and Nycil. It pulled us down significantly," Arora said.

Although the business suffered due to changing weather conditions, power brands continued to grow. "Max Protein continued to perform way ahead of our expectations. Brands such as Everyuth and Nutralite rolled at a faster pace. The challenge was around seasonal portfolio, however, with our new acquisition of Comfort Click, we can compensate for the lost numbers," he added.

International business used to contribute 3.5-4 per cent in the overall revenue of the company, and with Comfort Click, it is set clock one third of the revenue.

Furthermore, Zydus Wellness products are reaching international markets. Explaining the same, he said, "We have chocolate spread in Sugarfree Delight Range, premixes of coffee and hot chocolate as well. These are all built for international markets. In some of the markets, like Morocco, where you won't find an Indian brand on the shelf, Sugarfree Delight has found a space. We have found a spot in Hong Kong and Mauritius as well. Dubai, Oman or Qatar are quite expected, but to be in Morocco or Hong Kong is not very common."

Talking about the growth in online businesses, the CEO said that almost 15 to 16 per cent of Zydus's revenue comes from e-commerce. CCL is largely an online business, and this number will go up.

"At some point in time, our Quick Commerce was growing at triple digits. It's grown at the cost of other forms of retail, and e-commerce has got a good tailwind with Quick Commerce changing the whole supply model for the consumers. Therefore, the fulfillment model itself has made it more attractive for consumers to switch from their traditional offline shopping behaviors to online purchase," he explained.

CY26 has been an exciting nine months and the CEO believes that the second half of the year should be a base business. Going forward in the next six to eight months, Zydus aims to clock double digit numbers. For the rest of FY26, Arora aims to move faster in a profitable way. "We are looking at wrapping our distribution and execution around new launches and innovations. Multiple innovative products in nutrition and personal care are coming in the next three to four months and we should be back at double-digit growth continued forward," the CEO said.

As a lot of new startups are coming up in the nutrition and wellness space, when asked about acquiring these startups, Arora said, "Zydus is always looking for some of these. Startups put a lot of money but their ability to ramp up on their own may be a challenge. Therefore, if a startup is stand-alone profitable and is growing the business with the right differentiation and not just performance marketing, we are in for a deal."

In FY25, Zydus's food and nutrition brands grew 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and the personal care portfolio grew 33 per cent YoY. Volume growth stood at 12.4 per cent in net sales. The uptick was primarily driven by rural markets, with contributions from urban areas as well.