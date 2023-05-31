MS Dhoni is by far one of the most influential sportspersons and captains. He has been a role model for many in sports, professionalism, personality, leadership and more. His journey is nothing short of inspiring as he hailed from a middle-class family and worked his way to the top. There are several lessons to take away from his journey.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MS Dhoni couldn't hold back tears when his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its 5th IPL trophy on Monday. CSK was in the finals with Gujarat Titans (GT) and turned the game in their favour only at the end when Ravindra Jadeja hit a four off the last ball. The victory had everyone in the country elated with joy to see their beloved Dhoni in action adding any other trophy to his collection throughout his lengthy career. The captain of Gujrat Titans, Hardik Pandya post the match said, "If I had to lose, I wouldn't mind losing to Dhoni." Even Google joined in on the celebrations by producing animated fireworks on the screen anytime a user searched CSK in the search bar.

MS Dhoni is by far one of the most influential sportspersons and captains. He has been a role model for many in sports, professionalism, personality, leadership and more. His journey is nothing short of inspiring as he hailed from a middle-class family and worked his way to the top. In a country like India where middle-class households take up the majority of the population stories like Dhoni's touch home. There is a lot to learn from this former Indian Captain and we have compiled a short list of these lessons from the GOAT MS Dhoni.

1. Always be a student and the right kind of master

To be at the top of your game you need to evolve consistently and Dhoni throughout his career has demonstrated the importance of the same. At the start of his career, he was an aggressive batsman and as he progressed in his game he moulded himself into a batsman that can hold innings in the middle and finish the game in the end. Similarly, at the beginning of his career, Dhoni was not known for his wicket-keeping skills. He was consistent in working hard on himself behind the wickets and is now considered one of the greatest wicketkeepers.

2. Be a Captain Cool

In life, one will face several tough situations in their personal and professional life that are unavoidable. During these moments the way you conduct yourself is crucial. Dhoni is a prime example of this when he displayed his skills of keeping calm under pressure, especially during the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final. He was carrying the dreams of a billion on his shoulder and not once did he lash out on his team and lose his composure. Even when things are uncertain, this captain has had the approach of "one ball at a time" and led his team to the end game. Staying calm during tense situations is a trademark lesson from Dhoni.

3. Lead and not be lead

Coming back to the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni was not considered to be in good form with his bat but this illusion was shattered during his performance in the final. India was playing against Sri Lanka and in the second innings, Dhoni promoted himself up the order before Yuvraj Singh who was considered to be in form. His reason was that he could play better against spinner Muralitharan and could hold the innings to the end. Dhoni did not once allow the opponent bowlers to out him and finished this iconic match in style. A key takeaway here is to take the challenge head-on. A leader should not shy away from tough situations and take the responsibilities that come with the role. Dhoni has led the team from the front and set a good example for the other players.

4. Take that Risk

In order to achieve anything in life we should follow our instincts and dare to take risks. In the 2007 T20 World Cup final, during the last over, experienced bowler Harbhajan Singh had one spin left but Dhoni put Joginder Sharma who was not as experienced on the field that day. A bold risk for which he was rewarded as Sharma performed exceedingly well. You are a leader for a reason, it is because you have good judgment and can make power moves that lead your team to success. There will be many advisors but the final call should be yours. If you believe this risk will pay off then go for it and your team will thank you.

Of all the lessons that Dhoni has taught us one of the best by far is never letting fame and success get to his head. We may reach some great heights in our career and it is easy to get carried away but here is the mark of a good leader. One who remembers the struggle and hurdles they had to face to get where they are and remains grounded. This is the only way you will be able to connect with people better and introduce yourself to new talent.