By Entrepreneur Staff

At Entrepreneur 2025 summit in Delhi, the CEO of Info Edge, emphasized on the importance of AI in businesses. The collaboration between academia and industry to boost India's dream of Vikshit Bharat.

"AI and machine learning is where we've seen massive gains over the years. Generative AI is the next big leap, its early days in corporate India. We are trying to leverage generative AI in many functions. Marketing is one such field, where we see a lot of potential through generative AI," said Hitesh Oberoi, CEO of Info Edge.

Info Edge has several academic collaborations focusing on fostering entrepreneurship, technology, and skill development. Hitesh Oberoi is closely associated with Ashoka and Plaksha Universities. "The idea here is to build world-class universities in India and to provide global standard education out of India. Unfortunately, the education system in India has been slow to adapt to the changing requirements of the industry. Going ahead, we need more academia and industry collaboration to foster growth and innovation."

As a leader he focuses on compnay culture; for him, its the breakfast: the most important parameter for a buisness. "A lot of companies focus on strategy. But unless and until you have the right culture, things don't work out," the CEO added.
