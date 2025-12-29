Having previously worked with Mahindra and Maruti, Jyoti Malhotra joined Volvo nearly a decade ago, drawn by the startup-like energy of a premium car company that offered scope for real impact.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Electric vehicles are no longer just a vision of the future; they are reshaping the automotive landscape in India. For Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, this transformation has been both professional and personal.

Having previously worked with Mahindra and Maruti, Malhotra joined Volvo nearly a decade ago, drawn by the startup-like energy of a premium car company that offered scope for real impact. "Even on my first day, I felt this was a place where I could make a difference, not just be another element in a large organisation," he said.

Starting as Director of Sales and Marketing, Malhotra realised that India's market posed unique challenges. Until 2017, Volvo imported all its cars, which incurred high duties and limited affordability.

"We were able to convince our headquarters to assemble cars in India. Establishing the CKD (completely knocked down) facility in Bangalore was a major step toward making premium cars more accessible," he said. This initiative also included setting up local spare parts supply, a move that streamlined operations and enhanced customer experience.

Safety and sustainability are pillars of Malhotra's philosophy. Under his leadership, Volvo introduced cutting-edge technology like radar-enabled XC90 models in India, overcoming regulatory hurdles to ensure customers receive the safest vehicles available globally. "Sustainability is an extension of safety. It is the safety of our mother earth," he emphasised, reflecting his commitment to environmentally conscious practices and electric mobility. Volvo launched its most affordable electric SUV in India, the EX30, in September 2025, priced at around INR 39.99–41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Malhotra is particularly passionate about EVs' impact on India's cities. "Even if there is debate about global pollution, we have problems in our cities, and EVs will give a solution for our country," he stated, highlighting both environmental and societal benefits.

Malhotra's approach to leadership mirrors his business strategy. Calmness, alignment, and continuous learning define his management style. "Communication with stakeholders, aligning the team, and fostering a culture of learning are key," he explained. His focus on men, method, and machine ensures that people, processes, and technology work seamlessly together.

Through resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to values, Jyoti Malhotra has not only transformed Volvo Car India but is also steering the nation toward a sustainable automotive future, proving that daring leadership drives lasting change.