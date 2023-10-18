Innovator Spotlight: An Expert's Quest to Transform Industries with Cloud and Artificial Intelligence A graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Prerak Garg's academic achievements set the stage for a stellar professional journey

By Robert Rebeiro

Prerak Garg

In a world dominated by Silicon Valley buzzwords like "disruption," "innovation," and "scale," it's increasingly rare to find a leader who transcends the jargon to deliver genuinely transformative solutions. Prerak Garg's journey offers a compelling narrative that underscores how technology can drive the transformation of not only companies but entire industries. His impact spans across healthcare, supply chain management, and cybersecurity.

An Illustrious Background

A graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Garg's academic achievements set the stage for a stellar professional journey. He was also recognized as one of the 57 young leaders poised to guide India into the 21st century and received the highly sought-after Young India Fellowship to pursue a one-year course in liberal arts.

His multidisciplinary education in engineering, business administration, and liberal studies equips him with a unique skill set that allows for a holistic approach to problem-solving. This trifecta of expertise enables him to blend technical execution with strategic business insight while considering the broader impact of his decisions on people and society.

A Thought Leader from the Start

Early in his career, Garg played a pivotal role in transforming Cipla Limited. Despite ranking among the top five generic pharmaceutical companies globally, Cipla struggled with outdated systems that functioned in silos.

At just 23, Garg was handpicked by the Global Supply Chain Head to lead the company's Supply Chain Transformation Office. The tech strategist quickly discerned that the company's intricate business model—operations across 160 countries and 30 manufacturing plants—was too complex for manual processes to manage efficiently.

By closely collaborating with the internal IT team, Garg pioneered an AI-based solution that significantly reduced manual labor and elevated on-time delivery rates to industry-leading standards. This experience served as his first exposure to the transformative power of technology and its potential for effecting sustainable organizational change.

Driving Digital Transformation Across Companies

Upon completing his studies at Wharton, Garg joined McKinsey & Company, where he devised digital transformation strategies for Fortune 500 firms. Specializing in Industry 4.0 solutions, he served consumer goods, retail, and healthcare sectors extensively. One of his landmark projects involved spearheading a large team of data scientists, engineers, and product managers to create an autonomous planning solution for a multinational packaged food manufacturer hampered by slow, inefficient processes.

The platform, integrating diverse data streams, harnessed the power of AI for more accurate demand forecasting and nimble planning. The result was a switch from a sluggish monthly planning cycle to a more agile weekly one, shrinking response times drastically. This innovation proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling real-time adaptations and setting a new industry standard, paving the way for broader adoption of autonomous planning.

From Transforming Companies to Transforming Industries

After leaving McKinsey, Garg transitioned to Microsoft, where his extensive background in leveraging technology for transformation found a fitting stage. With Microsoft's scale and stature in technology, he found a completely new canvas. He was instrumental in guiding Microsoft into the healthcare sector and defining the strategy that led to the $19 billion Nuance acquisition. Since the acquisition, Garg has collaborated closely with Nuance's senior leadership to shape a vision for transforming healthcare on a global scale.

Earlier this year, Garg was pivotal in launching Nuance DAX Express, an AI-powered solution to tackle physician burnout in the United States. Recognized at international conferences such as HIMSS, the innovation has been widely covered in mainstream media as the most disruptive innovation in healthcare. At a time when U.S. physicians spend nearly two extra hours daily on documentation, Garg's solution leverages Generative AI to transcribe patient-doctor interactions automatically, giving doctors time back to take care of patients. He not only conceived the idea but also led the way in pricing and business model innovation, adopting a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model instead of a bespoke solution approach. This model can be deployed at a significantly lower cost, making it more accessible to financially-burdened healthcare providers.

Fortifying Cybersecurity

Garg has also played a key role in shaping cybersecurity, which has become a top priority for enterprises and nations worldwide. At Microsoft, he led the comprehensive product strategy to bolster the company's cybersecurity offerings in both cloud and network security solutions.

He also orchestrated major acquisitions, most notably the $500 million purchase of RiskIQ. This strategic acquisition has enabled Microsoft to offer its customers a 360-degree view of threats, encompassing applications hosted on Microsoft's cloud and other platforms. Consequently, organizations operating in multi-cloud environments can now more seamlessly and proactively manage their security infrastructure, strengthening their defenses in an increasingly complex digital world.

The Better Road Ahead with Cloud Computing and AI

The tech strategist's rare blend of interdisciplinary skills, meticulous execution, and innovative leadership sets him apart in the industry. He serves as a perfect role model for people who want to build a career in tech. As a thought leader and practitioner, he continues to redefine what's possible in the digital age. His work shows what can be achieved when technology, business, and liberal arts unite.

Prerak Garg envisions a world where cloud computing and AI seamlessly integrate into people's daily lives. His goal is to unleash human potential by automating mundane tasks, thereby giving people back their time to focus on what truly matters.

