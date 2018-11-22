Everybody wants to be a leader but when they become one, do they lose the spirit of fostering and nurturing others?

Having a mentor is very important in life. We all, at some point in time, need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold until the storm passes, a support to back us. The question arises that once we reach a certain position in life, do we stop nurturing people the way we were fostered? Is it true that our interests only become result-oriented and we forget to help the young seeds blossom? Here are some signs that will help you analyse if you are truly a leader who believes in taking responsibility of his subordinates' growth.

Are You Obsessed with Targets?

If you are obsessed with targets, then perhaps you are not helping your employees grow and also might be comfortably dummped in the category of "difficult bosses." Targets are important for the growth of the company or organization, but there are going to be days when your subordinates will meet or exceed targets and there are going to be days when they don't. In these times, the attitude of the leader reflects a lot about the kind of a person he is and how he perceives his team. In an interview with New York Times, investor and mentor Mark Cuban revealed that Tavis Kalanick's "biggest strength is that he will run through a wall to accomplish his goals" and "biggest weakness is that he will run through a wall to accomplish his goals." This pretty much sums the entire point.

Are You Giving Your Employees Enough Opportunities?

Opportunities are a must for anyone to progress professionally and personally. As a leader, you will get enough limelight and your name will always be there on fancy panels. But what about those who are under you in the league? If, as a leader, you are tempted to garner praise and accolades all by yourself, then perhaps, you are seizing the opportunity for your juniors to grow. A classic example to look up to in this scenario is India's former president, Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam. He was a leader who came in the frontlines when something went wrong. The missile man always held his team in high esteem and never lost an opportunity of showering praises on them. More than anything else, he is remembered for his leadership skills.

Are You Able To Perceive The True Reality?

An understanding of your team's circumstances is very important. As a leader, you must accept that all employees are not alike. It is up to the leader to transform the weaknesses of his employees into strengths that prove to reward for the company. One of Bill Gates' most famous quote is "I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." Leaders need to ask themselves if they possess this kind of perspective and spirit.