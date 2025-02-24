Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With an eye on making electric vehicles (EVs) accessible to the masses, the JSW MG Motor India joint venture (JV) dropped the MG Windsor in 2024. But who stands at the forefront of this innovation? Of course this is a team effort and the humble Parth Jindal acknowledges the squad's manoeuvre. "The MG Windsor is the realisation of the vision and promise behind JSW MG India and marks a significant milestone in this journey. The Windsor was the first car that has come out of the JV, this vehicle embodies commitment to delivering to Indian customers the best of innovation the world has to offer," said Jindal, the director of the JV.

Windsor was launched in September 2024 and by October, the company sold around 3,116 units of Windsor, becoming the best selling EV.

So,how did it all begin? "I think when we joined the business in March 2024, Rajeev (CEO Emeritus of MG Motors India) showed me and my father three to four product options. One of those was the Windsor model; when we took a closer look at it and heard the price, we knew this could disrupt the EV market in India. The comfort, style, features, at this price was unbeatable and we knew it would convert many ICE customers to EVs. And that's the kind of statement we wanted to make as JSW MG Motors," Jindal added.

The EV could make waves because of its innovation: Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), a battery rental scheme. In this, essentially, the customer pays the cost of the vehicle up front – or through a loan – and the battery is paid for separately on a rental basis.

"When we added the disruption of BaaS, where we separated the body and the battery, we were able to bring the cost down. As the initial cost of buying an EV is high, this would make a difference and as evident, it has caused huge bookings.We are doing three and a half to 4,000 Windsor a month and we have a very big backlog of orders," he explained.

In December the company's market share in EV was close to 50 percent. Jindal's aspirations don't stop here, the JSW Group will soon bring out their own EVs. "We want to be in the top three, whichever industry we enter!" he concluded.