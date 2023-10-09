Innovation has been at the heart of Victora Lifts since its inception and Aditya Kumar is carrying the baton.

Aditya joined Victora Lifts in 2014 and since then has worked towards making the company the fastest emerging elevator company in India. He has gone on to coin a new term for the industry of mobilizing people within infrastructural spaces- 'infratravel'.

"I have a clear vision for Victora Lifts to be the go-to provider of infratravel solutions. This vision has helped to guide our transformation and ensure that we are always moving in the right direction," shares Aditya Kumar, M.D. and C.E.O, Victora Lifts.

He calls his leadership style a 'transformational' one and believes in empowering his team. His leadership mantras include trust being essential, Communication being the key, celebrating achievements, being flexible with ways, and lastly, leading by example. "I am still learning and growing as a leader, but I am confident that my transformational leadership style will help me to achieve great things with my team," he shares.

Innovation has been at the heart of Victora Lifts since its inception and Aditya Kumar is carrying the baton. "I recognize the pivotal role that company culture and people play in our organization, especially in the era of AI technology dominance in the business world. Ensuring that our company culture and people factor remain intact amidst this technological revolution is a top priority for us," adds Kumar.

Cultivating a people-first culture, emphasizing learning and development, diversity and inclusion, balancing automation with human touch, ethical use of AI, flexible work arrangements, regular employee engagement, and community engagement are some of his priorities to nurture a good employee-employer culture.

Being a leader has its own set of challenges and Kumar believes that leadership is indeed facing numerous challenges in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. His prime concerns revolve around adapting to market changes, talent acquisition and retention, innovation and technology, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. And the 36-year-old is ready to face and overcome the challenges with his team.

Fact File

• Age: 36

• Year of joining the current organization: 2014

• Total team size: 150-200

• Turnover of the organization: 40- 50 cr