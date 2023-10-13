Avinash Mudaliar has always believed in encouraging a culture of innovation and fostering an environment where team members feel safe to experiment, take calculated risks, and learn from failures.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"From being an OTT recommendation platform to democratising, simplifying and enhancing the OTT experience for users, we've fostered collaboration within the industry and evolved with the times. We understood the need gap for a product that aggregates and curates content for a user, helping them navigate the OTT-verse smoothly and efficiently. Our notable churn was driven by the "One Nation, One Subscription" concept which played a crucial role in bringing cohesion to the fragmented OTT landscape in India," reveals Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Cofounder, OTTplay when asked the kind of transformation the company has undergone under his leadership.

Mudaliar has always believed in encouraging a culture of innovation and fostering an environment where team members feel safe to experiment, take calculated risks, and learn from failures. "This is only possible when you empower teams and extend them the autonomy and responsibility to make decisions and take ownership of their work. Also, the digital landscape is constantly evolving so staying updated and willing to pivot when necessary is crucial for success."

So how is Mudaliar creating long-term value for shareholders and employees, "We're continually expanding our content library through strategic collaborations with OTT platforms. We're cognizant of the fact that we're building a product that caters to evolving tastes and preferences of audiences and attempts to solve a problem that will only get more complex in the future."

On tackling challenges, Mudaliar says the key is to prioritise. "I believe in audacious goals. I also believe that a great team with key focus and prioritization can achieve it. So, sometimes, that is what I tend to do."

To ensure his personal growth, Mudaliar tries to partake in relevant conferences and forums when time permits. "That said, time management and setting clear priorities are my productivity hacks." On AI, the CEO says "while we harness the power of technology to augment our services, we remain unwavering in our belief that it should complement, not supplant, the quintessential elements of content creation and aggregation."

Mudaliar recommends being a "3X CEO. You, Yours and Them," which basically means lead yourself, lead your people and lead your consumer. His vision for the OTT industry comprises convergence, inclusivity, and elevated user experiences. "I envisage an OTT landscape that simplifies user access, curbs fragmentation, and serves up a platter of diverse content via a single, user-friendly platform."

Going forward, he anticipates several developments in the near future that would profoundly transform the way content is discovered and consumed. "Firstly, we expect that niche and regional content would flourish and there would be a strong focus on catering to diverse audience tastes. Monetisation strategies are also poised to evolve. We may see the emergence of novel pricing structures, such as bundled subscriptions that OTTplay currently offers, aimed at making OTT services more accessible and affordable to a wider audience. Advertising models will also adapt to strike a balance between revenue generation and delivering a seamless user experience," says Mudaliar.

Fact File

• Age: 46

• Year of joining: 2019

• Total team size: 300