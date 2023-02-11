4 Films You Have To Watch This Valentine Weekend

Whether you are spending your love-filled holiday with a longtime partner, friends, yourself or a new flame, these films are perfect for company.

The most romantic day of the year, Valentine's, is around the corner. While candlelit dinners are the ideal way to spend this weekend, consider cosying up at home with an equally or even more romantic film instead. To help plan this filmy night we have queued a list of four romantic films for you to watch this weekend.

Whether you are spending your love-filled holiday with a longtime partner, friends, yourself or a new flame, these films are perfect for company. So if you are in the mood to swoon, laugh, cry and have a good time, then look no further, we have the picture-perfect lineup for you.

1. Me Before You (2016)

A sweet and optimistic girl Lou Clark (Emilia Clark) is happy with her simple life in England spending time with her boyfriend and family. Suddenly her world turns around when she loses her job at the Buttered Bun Tea shop and starts a new job taking care of Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a successful businessman who loved his adventurous lifestyle before meeting with an unfortunate accident. Her sunshine and chirpy personality are met with Traynor's cynicism and gloom. Watch this unexpected story of eternal love bloom with your loved one.

2. 50 First Dates (2004)

50 First Dates, is about Henry Roth played by Adam Sandler who is afraid of commitment in relationships. Which is till he met Lucy portrayed by Drew Barrymore. They hit it off right away on their first date and Henry feels he has found the perfect girl for him till he discovers that Lucy has a short-term memory loss issue and forgets everything the next day. The film makes for a wholesome watch and makes you cherish moments with loved ones.

3. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) are two friends who have been a part of each other's lives ever since graduating from the University of Chicago. The film jumps through various phases in their lives when they are looking for love, fail at their relationships and bump into each other from time to time. A beautiful friendship between the two blooms and they enjoy having a friend from the opposite gender. But the film constantly teases one question, can a man and a woman really be friends?

4. The Big Wedding (2013)

The Big Wedding is about a crazy big family that started when Don (Robert De Niro) and Ellie (Diane Keaton) got married and had two children Lyla and Jared. They then adopted a boy from Colombia named Alejandro. The two later divorced each other, Ellie moved away and Don dated Bebe, Ellie's best friend. When Alejandro plans to get married he tells his parents that he never told his biological mother who is very traditional and plans on attending the wedding about their divorce. The days leading to the big day are spent with the entire family covering a secret but the divorce isn't the only secret the family has.