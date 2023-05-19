Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The much-awaited invite-only Canned Film Festival held every year in May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is officially underway. The year 2023 marks the 76th edition of Cannes and the line-up as always is hotly anticipated with names like Wes Anderson and Martin Scorsese on the list. Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Anurag Kashyap will reportedly be gracing the Cannes red carpet this year.

The illustrious list also includes some well-known social media personalities. What has us excited the most is not only entrepreneur and influencer Masoom Minawala's much-awaited Cannes look but the four more Insta-celebrities that recently shocked their fans by sharing a reaction videos to their Cannes invite. Read more to know which internet star will strut down the Red carpet soon.

1. Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps a renowned podcaster is also a notable Entrepreneur and Investor. Allahbadia rose to fame with his head-turning stage name and motivational content. He is widely known for his self-improvement podcast that features popular Indian celebrities for an enlightening and insightful conversation. Some of his guests include Priyanka Chopra who spoke about her journey and mental health, Saif Ali Khan who discussed finance and competition in the industry and Vir Das who explained the aftermath of his 'Two India' controversy and what it is like to be an Indian comedian. Talking about his Cannes debut he said, "I am excited and grateful to the organisers of Cannes Film Festival and Brut India for inviting me to witness the iconic festival and walk the coveted red carpet here. This opportunity of representing India on an international level is nothing short of a dream come true, and I hope that it serves as an inspiration to all the youngsters out there that with hard work, dedication, and a little bit of luck, anything is possible."

2. Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee Dosani shot to fame for her incredibly engaging and fun-loving dance videos to famous Indian songs and jingles across languages and became one of the fastest-growing creators on the platform in India. Her Instagram reels featuring famous celebrities dancing with her include names like Nigerian Singer Rema, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushman Khurana and more. This desi girl was elated on receiving her invite and said, "Starting with my 'we desi' group, to coming back to my country, I had no idea how my journey as an artist would grow. Taking one Reel at a time, my vision was always to again go global with my craft. This milestone opportunity given by the Cannes Film Festival is an artist's dream! It feels like my talent is being recognised by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is a moment of honour to represent India at the International level and I believe that this is my chance to showcase how India has always been progressive with its approach. I will always be grateful to this platform for helping me showcase and support my love for fashion and my country."

3. Dolly Singh

Who can forget the iconic South Delhi girl impressions on Youtube with over a million views and had the country rolling over with laughter? Dolly Singh's five-year journey as a content creator since then is nothing short of a modern-day success story. Singh crackles her audience with her varied comedy sketches where she personifies 'types of people' in everyday life and is also recognized for her bold and editorial fashion looks. Not long ago, Singh spoke out about the body-shaming and hate comments she would receive from internet trolls. Who knew that this would be a lesson in Karma or proof to continue the hustle as homegirl now breaks the news about being invited to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In her announcement post Singh wrote, "I have news…I'm attending the Cannes Film Festival this year."

4. Niharika NM

One of India's top influencers hailing from the south for the second time in a row is attending Cannes. Cannes 2022 was a big deal for Niharika as she was awarded as the Youth Icon - Entertainer of the Year at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA). She has established herself as a global digital content creator owing to her entertainment and comedy content. About her Cannes attendance Niharika shared, "The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival, it was a surreal feeling. It was almost like I was dreaming. However, this year makes me believe that I must be doing something right with my work that's been acknowledged twice in a row. It is a big opportunity for me and also adds the responsibility to keep up the good work so that I get more chances to represent my country at a global level. I am grateful to the film festival organisers and I hope to be a part of it for the years to come.