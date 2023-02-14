4 Last Minute And Easy Valentines Gifts to Impress Your Partner

While more than half the population of metropolitan cities will be celebrating Valentine's Day. That does not mean, everyone is prepared for this special day. This Cupid season, do not show up empty-handed. Here are some easy last-minute fixes to gift your valentine.

Valentine's is a holiday that is dedicated to all things we love. While celebrating this love is easy, the tricky part is coming up with the perfect gift. An ideal way to start planning is by asking some questions, what are some hobbies you and your partner share? What is your budget for this gift? And would they like it?

Now, we have all been there where we plan so many things for the next year but when February 14th actually trickles in we realize that we are right where we started, standing empty-handed, having forgotten to execute our plans.

1. Time To Cook

Skip trying to get a reservation and whip up a delicious meal. You need not be a Michelin Star chef to know the most important ingredients are love and good intentions. Coming to how you pick the right meal to cook, first note down your partner's allergies. Then see what ingredients you have, starting with vegetables and moving on to spices. Lastly, see how long you have till your date arrives and what is the preparation time for your dish.

The internet is a lifesaver in a time crunch and now, it is no hassle to look up simple recipients in any language for dishes. If you are still in doubt, Biryani and instant noodles are hard to say no to.

2. Picture Frame

One of the simplest yet thoughtful gifts to give is a picture frame. A picture frame is usually gifted with the intent of holding onto precious moments from the past or creating new ones in the years to come. So on your way back home from work, stop by and pick up a frame that matches your partner's apartment, unless you wish for it to remain in the box. You can even go a step further if time permits and insert a picture or collage of the two of you into the frame. This gift will be perfect for a small yet symbolic gesture towards your loved one.

3. Open-When Letters

During the course of any relationship, there are times when you are unable to be present for each other. There are several commitments we make at work and other engagements that overlap with our time spent with loved ones. While you may not physically be available, you can still leave a piece of yourself with them in a time of need. Open-When letters are a series of chits with instructions on when they can be read. These letters can be titled: for a bad day, a day you feel lonely, a day you need to laugh, a day you need a friend and many more ways. A simple way to write these letters is in dialogue. Jot down what you would say to your partner in various situations and stick these chits in a jar or box.

4. DIY Gift Hamper

A gift hamper is a variety of items filled in a box or basket. You can make your own gift hamper under an umbrella of themes such as sweets, snacks, skincare, makeup, athletic gear, drinks and more. Simply gather together a list of items that you have either observed your partner likes or feel they would enjoy having. Do not overthink this gift, just grab a box and head to the store, walk through the aisles and grab items for your hamper. You could dress the hamper up with ribbons or just simply add a note.